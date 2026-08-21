Fortnite players have a new way to collect free rewards in Chapter 7 Season 4, with the game's admin panel allowing players to enter special codes for Cheat Master Sprites, XP, Sprite Dust and other items. With several codes currently available, players looking to boost their rewards will want to check the latest list before any of them stop working.

The new admin panel feature is available from the Fortnite lobby in Chapter 7 Season 4. It gives players a dedicated place to enter redeemable codes, which are also known as lobby hack codes.

The rewards vary significantly, ranging from character-themed Cheat Master Sprites to useful in-game items, XP and cosmetic rewards. Five of the codes currently available unlock Cheat Master Sprites featuring Jonesy, Sonic, Tails, 8-Bit and Adventure.

Players can also claim 40,000 XP, thousands of Sprite Dust, Portable Extractors, a Llama Supply Drop, Spicy Tacos, Extraction Accelerators and Cheat Code Locators.

All Working Fortnite Admin Panel Codes

The following Fortnite admin panel codes were listed as working as of 12 August 2026. Players can enter each code through the new panel to claim its corresponding reward:

Play4All: Cheat Master Jonesy Sprite

GottaGoFast: Cheat Master Sonic Sprite

IWannaFlyHigh: Cheat Master Tails Sprite

8BitBlast: Cheat Master 8-Bit Sprite

BORN2PLAY: Cheat Master Adventure Sprite

OverrideXP: 40,000 XP

Magilume: 2,000 Sprite Dust

Perlimpinpin: 2,000 Sprite Dust

Chispambo: 2,000 Sprite Dust

Abgestaubt: 2,000 Sprite Dust

O2OVERRIDE: 5 Portable Extractors and 1 Llama Supply Drop

PerfectOrder: 4 Spicy Tacos

TakeYourHeart: 2 Extraction Accelerators

SurviveTheNight: 2 Cheat Code Locators

FindItChat: 2 Cheat Code Locators

REACHYOURIMPOSSIBLE: Block Party Loading Screen

BeMoreAlien: Override Ready Loading Screen

LetsBlockAndRoll: Transform into a Tetris block

DontBlockMe: Transform into a Tetris block

The list includes a mixture of cosmetic items, resources and gameplay-related rewards, giving players several reasons to check the working codes.

How To Redeem Admin Panel Codes in Fortnite

Redeeming the Fortnite admin panel codes requires players to access the feature directly from the lobby. The process is straightforward for anyone playing Chapter 7 Season 4.

First, launch Fortnite on your device and choose to play Chapter 7 Season 4. Once in the lobby, press the prompted button on the right side of the screen to open the admin panel.

A text box will then appear where players can enter one of the available codes. Type the code into the box and select 'Submit' to redeem it.

Players should enter the codes carefully, including their capitalisation, to avoid problems when submitting them.

Fortnite Working Codes Include Rare Rewards

The current working codes offer more than standard XP or resources. The Cheat Master Sprite rewards include Jonesy, Sonic, Tails, 8-Bit and Adventure variants, while the Block Party and Override Ready loading screens provide additional cosmetic rewards.

Two codes also have a more unusual function. 'LetsBlockAndRoll' and 'DontBlockMe' allow players to transform into a Tetris block, adding a distinctive feature to the current collection of Fortnite admin panel rewards.

Because redeemable codes can change or stop working, players should check the latest available list before attempting to claim a reward. The codes above reflect those listed as working on 20 August 2026.