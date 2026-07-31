Epic Games has launched its mobile store on iOS in Brazil, but the rollout comes with fresh tension. The gaming giant claims Apple is deliberately using an onerous setup process to keep users from downloading alternative app stores on their iPhones.

While Brazilian players can finally access the marketplace, the friction between the two tech giants shows no sign of cooling down.

Epic Games Accuses Apple of Blocking Competition

iPhone users in Brazil have been able to download the Epic Games Store directly from the developer's website since 29 July. In its announcement, the studio called out Apple over its 'burdensome' third-party installation routine, noting that players must click through nine separate screens and scary-sounding warnings to install software outside the App Store.

Calling out Apple's practices directly, Epic Games claimed the tech giant has built policies specifically to 'undermine competition from third party app stores and choice for consumers.' Beyond pointing to 'anticompetitive fees' and restrictive iPad rules, the developer condemned 'scare screens that create a burdensome install flow', drawing direct parallels to 'the same evasive tactics' observed in Japan.

To push for change, the team confirmed it has 'shared with the Brazilian competition regulator how detrimental the requirements and restrictions are to creating a competitive mobile app ecosystem on iOS.'

Epic Games Store is now on iPhones in Brazil 🇧🇷 with Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe.



Apple is intentionally making it hard for alternative stores to compete with a 9-step install flow, anticompetitive fees and tracking. This is just like the evasive tactics we've seen in… — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) July 30, 2026

The announcement also criticised Apple's friction tactics, stating that 'Apple is imposing a 9-step install flow for alternative app stores in Brazil.' According to the developer, these additional hurdles serve only to 'deter users from downloading alternative app stores and preventing competition.'

Pointing to previous regulatory pressure in Europe, where Apple trimmed its setup process 'from 15 to 6 steps', the team revealed it saw 'a 60% decrease in player drop-off' as a direct result. Now, the studio argues Apple has intentionally increased 'the steps in Brazil to thwart competition.'

Fortnite Players Get Rewards Outside the App Store

Financial barriers are another major sticking point alongside the installation hurdles. Apple levies a 5% Core Technology Commission on transactions processed outside its official App Store, prompting Epic to restrict its catalogue to its own releases for now. As a result, players across Brazil can currently download hit titles including Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe through the platform.

Epic Games Store is now live on iOS in Brazil, featuring Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe. Third-party games coming later. Benefit: Get 20% cash back with Epic Rewards, compared to the iOS App Store. https://t.co/Jn7c3AqTM1 — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) July 30, 2026

To sweeten the deal for local users, the developer is offering Brazilian gamers 20% back in Epic Rewards when buying Fortnite through its standalone store. That reward is not available to anyone making purchases through the native App Store version in the country.

Epic Urges Brazilian Regulators To Take Action

Urging authorities to intervene, the developer warned: 'We've seen this playbook in other markets: Apple is required to open up iOS to competition but deliberately evades compliance. Brazil and governments around the globe must recognize these malicious tactics and take strong action to open up the mobile app ecosystem for developers and consumers.'

The studio confirmed it has already briefed Brazilian watchdogs about the negative impact these restrictions have on mobile app competition. Apple adjusted its App Store policies across Brazil in June after regulators ordered the company to allow competing app marketplaces.