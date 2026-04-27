Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite players will be able to claim refunds for D4vd items from Tuesday, 28 April, following a wave of backlash over the musician's continued presence in the game after he was charged with murder in Los Angeles.

The company said any player who purchased D4vd cosmetics can already request a refund via player support, with a self‑service refund tool for D4vd items due to go live inside Fortnite next week.

How Fortnite D4vd Refunds Came About

The Fortnite D4vd controversy did not begin with Epic's statement. It built slowly as details of the criminal case filtered into the gaming world.

D4vd's music has been woven into Fortnite for several years. His song 'Feel It', from the Invincible soundtrack, was added as an emote in Chapter 5 Season 3 in 2024, priced at 500 V‑Bucks and later included in a dedicated D4vd Locker Bundle.

In 2025 he released 'Locked & Loaded', which Epic positioned as the first official anthem for the Fortnite Global Championship in Lyon, France. That track and 'What Are You Waiting For' were released as in‑game Jam Tracks in Chapters 6 Season 3 and 4, each also sold for 500 V‑Bucks.

As the criminal investigation moved from rumours to formal charges, players began to question whether they wanted their avatars dancing to the music of a man accused of killing a young fan.

Social media threads and Reddit posts recorded hundreds of players asking Epic to strip D4vd‑related content from the game entirely, or at the very least to let them purge it from their own accounts at no cost.

Initially the only hard evidence of a refund policy came from the community itself. A well‑known Fortnite dataminer, ShiinaBR, shared a screenshot from a player who said they had secured a refund for D4vd cosmetics through Epic support. 'Fortnite is seemingly accepting refund requests for the D4vd cosmetics,' the post said. According to the user, they had filed a ticket on 18 September and had their V‑Bucks returned shortly afterwards.

Fortnite is seemingly accepting refund requests for the D4vd cosmetics



A user requested a refund through Epic Games support on September 18, and it was confirmed and processed earlier today.



(via u/NickSaysHenlo & @x103p) pic.twitter.com/59ozzCrY7Z — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 25, 2026

That prompted a direct reply from Epic via the official Fortnite Status account. The company acknowledged the growing backlash and confirmed that refunds were not just being granted case by case, but would become a formal, automated option.

'We hear the concerns. We have a bunch of changes we're rolling out over time,' the statement read. 'The first one will be available on Tuesday April 28, when anyone who purchased one of these items will be able to get an immediate self‑service refund. And, right now, players who request refunds for D4vd cosmetics via player support can be refunded.'

Which Fortnite D4vd Items Can Be Refunded?

The Fortnite D4vd cosmetics are limited in number but tightly linked to his brand.

According to Epic's own descriptions, the items currently in circulation are:

Read more Fortnite Issues d4vd Cosmetics Refunds? Epic Responds to Backlash Over Singer's First-Degree Murder Charge, Reports Claim Fortnite Issues d4vd Cosmetics Refunds? Epic Responds to Backlash Over Singer's First-Degree Murder Charge, Reports Claim

'Feel It' emote (Release date: 2024, Chapter 5 Season 3, Cost: 500 V‑Bucks)

'What Are You Waiting For' Jam Track (Release date: 2025, Chapter 6 Season 3, Cost: 500 V‑Bucks)

'Locked & Loaded' Jam Track (Release date: 2025, Chapter 6 Season 4, Cost: 500 V‑Bucks)

Some players acquired these tracks through a D4vd Locker Bundle in the Item Shop rather than as individual purchases. That bundle also included other cosmetics unrelated to the artist, such as the Camille skin. Epic has since indicated that refunds apply to 'any D4vd cosmetic that has been purchased.'

One common misconception among players is that there was a full D4vd Fortnite skin. In reality, no standalone outfit for the musician was ever released in the shop. Confusion appears to stem from an animated likeness of him that appeared in a 2025 Fortnite Championship trailer, which some fans later misremembered as a usable skin.

As of now, Epic has not confirmed whether all traces of D4vd will eventually be removed from Fortnite, including music and rewards granted via tournaments rather than direct purchase. The company has only committed to refunds and has said further changes will arrive 'over time', without detailing them.

How To Get A Refund For D4vd Items In Fortnite

For players who want to act immediately, Fortnite D4vd refunds are already being processed through Epic's support channels.

According to the source material, users are directed to the Epic Games support page, where they are first met by an automated assistant. Players who have shared their experience online say that, after answering preliminary questions and indicating that their issue has not been resolved, they were passed to a human agent.

At that point, they were asked to list the specific D4vd items on their account, such as the 'Feel It' emote or the Jam Tracks, and were later granted V‑Bucks refunds once support staff verified the purchases.

From Tuesday, 28 April, Epic says a self‑service option will appear, allowing anyone who bought D4vd cosmetics to refund them instantly without submitting a ticket. The company has not explained whether those refunds will count against players' limited refund tokens or sit outside the usual system.

There is also a wider debate within the community that goes beyond refunds. Some Fortnite players are content simply to have a way to remove D4vd's presence from their lockers. Others argue that making removal optional is not enough and want Epic to scrub his music, animations and tournament rewards from the game entirely, regardless of whether individual players complain.

Epic has not addressed that question directly. It has also not commented on whether it will alter future collaboration policies in light of the D4vd case, in which an artist promoted within Fortnite now stands accused of killing a teenage girl who knew him.

D4vd – real name David Anthony Burke – is a 21‑year‑old singer who first built a following by creating Fortnite‑themed content before launching his own music career. He was arrested on 16 April 2026 after a lengthy investigation and has been charged with the murder of 14‑year‑old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, along with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

Prosecutors in California allege the teenager was killed at his Hollywood Hills home on or around 23 April 2025, after she threatened to report their relationship. Burke has pleaded not guilty to all counts. A preliminary evidentiary hearing is scheduled for 1 May 2026.