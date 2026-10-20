A French bookshop that appeared untouched amid reports of widespread rioting and looting in cities across France has gone viral online, after images showed a man believed to be the owner sitting calmly behind a 'Welcome' sign as unrest unfolded nearby.

The scene, shared widely on social media, sparked amused reactions from users who contrasted the shop's seemingly peaceful façade with footage of smashed windows and ransacked businesses elsewhere in the country.

French Bookstore Goes Viral Amid Unrest

A post showing the bookstore has over 308,000 views on X as of this writing, with users highlighting how the shop appeared to have escaped the looting despite the owner seemingly inviting people inside.

프랑스 폭동에서 털리지 않은 유일한 매장주인이 들어 오라고 해도 안들어옴 ㅋㅋㅋ https://t.co/adPrpR0xwr — 🅿🆄🅵🅵🆈 🅲🅰🆃 (@InDreams_Sky) October 20, 2026

Others turned the bookstore's apparent good fortune into a series of jokes about reading and stealing.

'The person who reads a book does not steal, and the thief does not read books,' another user wrote, quoting a proverb associated with Al-Mutanabbi Street.

One commenter offered a more direct take on the situation, writing, 'No interest in books.'

"교육환경 개선을 위한 시위"



책에는 관심 없음 — 엔조엔조 (@Si_woo_488sm) October 20, 2026

Another appeared amused by the bookstore's apparent survival, posting, 'Did you see that? The power of books is this incredible!'

Protests Turn Violent Across France

The viral bookstore scene comes as France grapples with widespread looting and property damage following a weekend of demonstrations.

The protests initially brought students and other demonstrators into the streets over concerns including poor school conditions, rising living costs and public services. While hundreds of thousands of people marched peacefully, violence and looting also broke out in several major cities.

According to Euronews, more than 2,000 shops were expected to have been affected nationwide, with the damage estimated at hundreds of millions of euros.

Businesses in Paris were among those targeted, with masked groups breaking into shops and taking clothing, jewellery, food and other merchandise.

The unrest also prompted criticism of the authorities' response. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez acknowledged that police had 'lost control' in some major cities during the weekend's violence.

Suspected Looted Goods Surface Online

Some individuals have also appeared to take advantage of the unrest to obtain merchandise, with social media posts drawing attention to suspected stolen goods being offered for sale online and, allegedly, on the streets.

An X post showed a man appearing to boast about goods allegedly taken during the looting, adding to online reactions questioning whether some people were using the demonstrations as an opportunity to steal.

La fierté des pilleursIls ne cachent même plus https://t.co/N6jcJZzrul — Docteur Laurent Alexandre (@dr_l_alexandre) October 18, 2026

Meanwhile, screenshots circulating online appeared to show suspected looted merchandise being listed on second-hand marketplaces, including Vinted. The items reportedly included perfumes, designer handbags, cosmetics and Pokémon cards, with some listings attracting attention because of their unusually low prices or the quantities of goods being offered.

The reports have prompted concerns that merchandise taken from shops could quickly find its way into resale markets. French authorities have summoned representatives of platforms including Vinted and eBay to discuss identifying and removing listings for potentially stolen goods.

Other social media posts have pointed to alleged street sales of luxury goods following the unrest, with users questioning whether some merchandise displayed for sale had been taken from looted shops.

🇫🇷 | After looting stores selling in Black Market roadside famous luxury brands. 😳 https://t.co/uJZVWm9Wr4 — Karthik Yadav (@Wanderwthkarthi) October 20, 2026



Curfews and Controls After Weekend Clashes

French authorities have since introduced localised curfews and other restrictions in an effort to prevent further violence and protect businesses.

Reuters reported on 20 October that French cities had remained relatively calm overnight following the introduction of targeted curfews. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said the measures could be extended if necessary.

The government is also facing pressure over its response to the unrest, with the scale of the damage and the number of arrests prompting scrutiny of security preparations.

Despite the measures, further demonstrations were expected, leaving businesses and residents awaiting developments.