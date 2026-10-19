A video game shop manager in Nice, France, has received widespread praise online after footage showed him confronting masked individuals attempting to loot his workplace. Identified only as Pierre, the manager was filmed trying to protect the store before being kicked from behind and hit by thrown objects during unrest that damaged businesses.

A photograph showing Pierre standing beside a promotional image of Son Goku from the popular anime franchise Dragon Ball has also attracted widespread attention, with fans comparing his determination to that of the fictional hero. The incident has prompted an outpouring of support from gaming enthusiasts, while online fundraising campaigns have emerged in his name.

However, Pierre has said he is not behind the campaigns. In an Instagram message reported by franceinfo, he said no one had contacted him about them.

Shop Manager Confronts Masked Individuals in Nice

Footage circulating on social media showed Pierre, the manager of a Micromania store on avenue Jean-Médecin in Nice, confronting masked individuals outside the premises during unrest on Saturday, 17 October 2026.

The video showed him standing in the doorway and attempting to prevent people from entering the shop. At one point, he briefly left the entrance to chase some of them away.

Pierre was subsequently seen being kicked from behind as members of the group threw objects at him. Kotaku described him getting up and returning to the door after someone handed him his glasses. Local radio station ICI reported that he was hit in the face by projectiles. Others were seen stepping in to try to make the attackers leave.

'At one point, I put myself in front to stop people going in, that's all', Pierre told ICI Azur, in comments translated from French.

Despite his efforts, the shop was ultimately looted, and photographs of the interior showed damaged shelving and video games and other merchandise scattered across the floor.

The footage attracted widespread attention, with viewers praising Pierre for attempting to defend his workplace despite being outnumbered. His actions also prompted discussions online about the risks retail workers face during public disorder.

Asaltan una tienda de Micromania en Niza y agreden al dueño por intentar defenderla: pic.twitter.com/kD8OgE2hWr — Wall Street Wolverine (@wallstwolverine) October 17, 2026

Viral Photograph Links Pierre to 'Dragon Ball' Hero Goku

One image from the incident attracted particular attention: Pierre standing beside a large promotional image of Son Goku, the central character in the Dragon Ball franchise. Numerama described it as a picture of confidence beside the Goku poster.

Goku is known for his willingness to confront powerful opponents, prompting fans to compare the fictional hero's fighting spirit with Pierre's attempts to protect the shop. The photograph circulated widely on X.

Although the comparisons were largely light-hearted, the footage also highlighted the seriousness of the incident. Pierre was assaulted, and the shop was looted.

Pierre Says Online Fundraisers Are Not His Doing

Following the incident, several online fundraising campaigns were created in Pierre's name as footage of the confrontation spread across social media.

Pierre testified to several media outlets on Sunday, 18 October. On Instagram, he urged people to be wary of fundraisers opened in his name. 'Nobody has contacted me about this kind of thing. I am not in touch with anyone. The fundraisers are not my doing', he said, according to franceinfo.

One campaign on the French platform Leetchi, titled 'Solidarité Gaming', says all funds will go directly to the manager. Dexerto reported that it had raised more than €5,600 from 191 donors, and that its creator said Pierre had been located. Numerama noted that nothing indicated Pierre had approved the initiative.

A campaign created in someone's name does not, by itself, show that the person has approved it, and the amounts raised are not confirmation that Pierre will receive the money.

Unrest in Nice Leaves Businesses Damaged

The confrontation took place amid a protest on 17 October in central Nice against the rising cost of living. Local outlet Nice-Matin reported that marchers voiced frustration about living costs, fuel prices and the state of public services, including education.

The demonstration ended in scenes of violence and looting, with hundreds of people dressed in black vandalising and looting shops on the avenue, Nice-Matin reported. Micromania was among the shops affected.

Pierre's attempt to protect the shop, the photograph beside Goku and the subsequent online response brought international attention to the incident.