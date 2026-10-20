Donald Trump blamed immigration for unrest in France on 19 October 2026, claiming he had warned President Emmanuel Macron to close the borders. He also predicted, 'Paris is going go be a Muslim city very soon'.

The US president traced his warning to their first meeting, which he placed during his first term. His account portrayed France's troubles as the outcome of advice Macron had failed to follow, although the excerpts do not establish the causes of the unrest.

The protests began over poor school conditions and rising living costs before some demonstrations escalated into riots and looting.

What Trump Told Macron About Borders

Trump described the situation in France as sad before turning to the advice he claimed to have delivered. Recounting their early exchanges, he contrasted his border policy with the French president's. He stated, 'We closed our borders. He didn't.'

Trump estimated that he had known Macron for probably eight or nine years. He recalled urging him to restrict entry soon after they met, presenting the conversation as an early warning about the country's future.

Describing what he had told Macron, Trump repeated his warning to 'close up your borders. You're going to have nothing but TROUBLE.'

His criticism concerned both who had entered France and what he characterised as the consequences for its buildings and cultural heritage. He returned to the encounter in both excerpts, placing Macron's handling of the borders at the centre of his argument.

Immigration Drives Trump's Criticism of France

Trump rejected schools as an explanation for what was happening in France and returned repeatedly to immigration. He stated, 'What's happening in France has to do with IMMIGRATION. NOT schools... it's immigration!'

He then accused people admitted to France of lacking loyalty to the country. 'They let people into their country that don't love their country, they don't love their buildings, they don't love their art.'

The allegation went beyond a disagreement over how many people should be permitted to enter. Trump attributed destruction to the attitudes of those arriving, linking his criticism of immigration policy to his account of damage within France.

Paris Features in Trump's Wider Warning

The criticism also extended to the French capital. Trump predicted that Paris would become a Muslim city very soon, presenting that prospect as part of his objection to the country's immigration policy.

He twice added, 'That wasn't the deal.' The excerpt provides no explanation of what he meant by that reference.

He described France as allowing people to arrive from across the world and characterised that approach as a mistake. His comments about Paris followed that criticism, before he returned to the advice he claimed to have offered Macron.

Trump cited no demographic figures to substantiate his prediction about the capital. He also provided no specific date for the change he forecast, leaving the remark as a claim about the city's future rather than an established account of its population.

Despite alleging that France had been ruined, Trump expressed hope that the country would recover. He described reversing the situation as difficult, but offered no detailed proposal for how that recovery might be achieved.