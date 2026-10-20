Pierre, the manager of a Micromania video game store in Nice, has questioned his decision to block looters during France's cost-of-living protests, which descended into violence, on 17 October, even as millions online crowned him a hero beside a Goku poster.

Shop Manager Confronts Looters in Nice

Footage shared across social media showed Pierre standing in the doorway of the GameStop-owned Micromania store on avenue Jean-Médecin, trying to stop masked individuals from forcing their way inside. In one clip, he was kicked from behind, fell to the ground, picked up his glasses, and returned to his post. The shop was looted anyway, and he was reportedly struck in the face by projectiles.

France. A father defends his shop. His only source of income to feed his wife and children. They mock him. They beat him. They destroy everything. These are not criminals, they are terrorists. Europe is dying. https://t.co/MiI2h44e4r — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 18, 2026

A still image lined his silhouette up directly beneath a life-sized poster of Goku, the hero of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series. Within hours, the internet had rebranded him the 'French Goku', sharing the clip millions of times and casting a shop worker into an accidental superhero.

Fransa'da hayat pahalılığına karşı düzenlenen gösteriler sırasında bir oyun mağazasını korumaya çalışan Pierre'in fotoğrafı sosyal medyada yayıldı. Goku posterinin yanında çekilen kare oyunseverlerin ilgisini çekerken Pierre, yaşananların bütün göstericilere mal edilmemesi gerektiğini söyledihttps://t.co/RFewXc0qZ7 — Odatv (@odatv) October 19, 2026

The Manager Calls His Stand Stupid

Pierre's own version is far less heroic. Speaking to French radio station ICI, he said he could not yet process what had happened and that the reckoning might come later. He called the act impulsive and said he probably should not have done it, describing the decision as 'stupid'. He added that, in the moment, it was simply what he did.

He was careful to separate the looters from the wider demonstration. He said the destructive few were the exception, not the rule, and most of the march had passed off peacefully. He framed the protests as a response to real pressures that working people face over the cost of living.

Fundraisers He Never Asked For

As his face spread, online fundraisers appeared in his name. One campaign on the French platform Leetchi, titled 'Solidarité Gaming', said every euro would go straight to the manager, and had collected around $6,900 (£5,200). In a message reported by franceinfo, Pierre said nobody had contacted him about the fundraisers and that he had not set them up himself.

The mayor of Nice visited him the day after the attack, and residents began combing through footage to help police identify the attackers. Pierre said the messages of solidarity were kind, directed not only at him but at every shopkeeper caught in the violence.

When a Protest Becomes a Meme

Saturday's nationwide protests against rising living costs and school conditions drew hundreds of thousands of people and spiralled into looting, arson, and clashes with police. About 550,000 people joined the demonstrations nationwide, according to French authorities. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said at least 1,800 people were arrested, and the Federation of Commerce and Distribution reported that around 1,500 businesses were affected across France.

The Micromania clip travelled further than almost any protest banner that day, the quiet irony Pierre keeps pointing at. An algorithm turned a looted shop into a global hero meme, a private man lost control of his own image overnight, and the message he wanted people to hear was nearly buried under a cartoon cape. He never asked to be Goku. He just stood in a doorway and, for a few seconds, refused to move.