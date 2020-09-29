Novak Djokovic is ready for his first match at the ongoing French Open at Roland Garros. After getting disqualified from the US Open earlier this month, the Serb is determined not to make the same mistake. He will be facing Mikael Ymer from Sweden tonight on Philippe Chatrier.

Three weeks ago, Djokovic was unceremoniously booted out from the US Open when he accidentally hit a line judge on the throat with a ball. While the strike was clearly accidental, he was disqualified for hitting the ball towards the back wall out of frustration.

"I will make sure I don't make the same mistake twice," he said, as quoted by the BBC. However, he admitted that while he is trying to keep his emotions in check, it's not always easy to keep his cool. "I try to keep my negative reactions as less as I can. But I guess it happens," he added.

The "Joker" last won the French Open back in 2016 and he claims that he's still very passionate about winning. That's the same reason why he gets extremely emotional on the court. "I really want to be my best version as a player, as a human being on the court, and win a tennis match. Because of the care that I have for that, I sometimes express my emotions in a good way or maybe less good way," he explained.

Djokovic has already proven that he has bounced back from the New York incident by winning the Italian Open last week. He was able to prepare well for the clay court Grand Slam, and he will be keen to add to his haul of 17 major titles. If he succeeds in stopping Rafael Nadal from taking a 13th French Open title this year, Djokovic will also bring himself just one title away from equalling the Spaniard's 19 Grand Slam tally. Both players are still chasing Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam trophies.