Much has been said about the dominance of the "Big Three" in men's tennis namely, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The past year has seen the emergence of what is now dubbed the "Next Gen," or a new breed of younger players who may finally be able to break the dominance of the three, which has lasted for almost two decades.

The final of this year's French Open will prove to be a symbolic one, with someone from either side gunning for the title. Novak Djokovic emerged as the best from the "Big Three," after all of them were drawn into the same side. Federer had to pull out after the third round as he continues to regain his fitness after two knee surgeries last year.

Meanwhile, Djokovic ended Nadal's reign as the defending champion in an epic semi-final battle. The top seed will be facing Tsitsipas on Sunday, with the Greek player emerging as the next generation's standard bearer.

Djokovic is gunning for his 19th Grand Slam title, but only his second in Roland Garros. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Tsitsipas is in the first Grand Slam final of his entire career.

It appears as though Djokovic has the advantage, being the higher ranked player and having the upper hand winning five out of their seven previous meetings. However, Tsitsipas is in top form this season, having already won the ATP1000 event in Monte Carlo. He also reached the final in Barcelona earlier this year on the same surface.

Both players endured gruelling semi-final matches, with Djokovic taking out Nadal in four hard-fought sets. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas played a five-setter against fellow "Next Gen" star Alexander Zverev. No one had the advantage, with both matches having been played on Friday. They each have a day and a half to recuperate, with both men having a lot to play for on Sunday.

Tsitsipas says that he now has the opportunity to show that he can go up against someone like Djokovic on the biggest stage. A victory for him may mark a new era in tennis. However, Djokovic is not ready to turn over the baton just yet, and will be doing his best to extend his Grand Slam record to 19 titles.