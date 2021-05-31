Roger Federer will get his Roland Garros campaign underway on Monday, and will take on qualifier Denis Istomin on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The French Open is only Federer's third tournament of the year, and he was also sidelined for most of 2020 following two knee surgeries. The Swiss ace's first tournament was the Doha Open in March, and his second outing was two weeks ago at the Geneva Open, where he lost in the first round.

Federer is aware that there are always high expectations when he plays any tournament. But the 20-time men's singles Grand Slam champion is keen to manage the expectations and take it one game at a time, especially since his preparations have not been the best coming into Roland Garros.

"I'm just realistic that I know I will not win the French and whoever thought I would or could win it is wrong," Federer said during the Geneva Open, as quoted on ATP Tour website. "Of course, crazier things might have happened, but I'm not so sure in the past 50 years at the French Open somebody just rocked up at 40 years old being out for a year and a half and [went] on to just win."

The 2017 Australian Open is proof enough that the Swiss maestro can turn things around despite his lack of game time and find results against the odds.

Federer had not played for over six months leading up to the 2017 Australian Open. He was not expected to fair too well owing to his lack of game time. But the former world number one went all the way and defeated long-time rival Rafael Nadal, who was also making an injury comeback, in a thrilling five-set final.

However, the red dirt of Roland Garros is not Federer's favourite surface, and despite that the Swiss ace still stands third on the all-time list for matches won at Roland Garros with 70, he only trails Rafael Nadal (100) and Novak Djokovic (74).