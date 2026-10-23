The FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as Brent crude surged to its highest level since May on fresh worries over the war with Iran, while official figures showed UK retail sales fell by more than expected in September.

The blue-chip index was down about 0.4% in early trading, with other European markets also lower. Sterling eased 0.12% against the US dollar to $1.3377 (£1.00).

Retail Sales Slide And Confidence Cracks

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures published on Friday showed that UK retail sales volumes fell 0.4% in September compared with August. Economists had expected a decline of 0.1%.

Volumes nevertheless rose 0.7% over the three months to September compared with the previous three-month period, suggesting that spending has not collapsed but is losing momentum. Non-food stores and online retailers were among those reporting softer demand, according to the ONS breakdown.

Separate data pointed to deteriorating sentiment among households. The GfK Consumer Confidence Index fell 11 points to minus 24 in October, its sharpest monthly decline since April 2020. Excluding the pandemic, the last comparable fall followed the 2016 Brexit vote.

The decline in retail sales was larger than economists had anticipated, and the combination of weaker demand and higher costs could weigh on some companies' earnings.

Retailers, travel firms and other consumer-facing stocks are particularly sensitive to signs that households are cutting back. Fiscal uncertainty and renewed inflation risks could also complicate the outlook for UK markets by clouding the path for interest rates and public spending plans.

Market analysts said the latest figures would keep attention on how resilient the domestic economy proves to be over the winter. Any prolonged squeeze on consumers could hit tax receipts and business investment, feeding back into sentiment across the wider equity market.

Oil Jumps On Escalating Iran War Fears

Brent crude rose to around $114 (£85.24) a barrel, its highest level since May, as concerns about the war with Iran unsettled markets. Prices climbed amid fears that the conflict could disrupt regional energy supplies and shipping routes.

Energy producers could benefit from higher prices, although the gains are unlikely to be uniform. Higher oil prices also raise operating costs for many other businesses, including airlines, transport operators and manufacturers, and the share prices of defence companies depend on contracts, valuations and wider market conditions.

Further increases in oil prices or a sustained weakening in consumer demand could add to the pressure on equities, analysts say. Higher energy costs can feed into headline inflation and keep central banks wary about loosening policy, which in turn influences valuations for interest rate-sensitive sectors such as housebuilders and utilities.

Blockade, Gulf Tensions And Diplomacy

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its naval blockade of Iranian ports resumed on 14 July, following an earlier period of enforcement from April to June. That puts the current phase at roughly 100 days. Traders are watching for any sign that the operation is affecting tanker movements or insurance costs for shipping through the region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Tehran on 19 October for talks with Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, about the war and regional security. The discussions underlined the extent to which major powers are now directly engaged in efforts to manage the fallout from the conflict.

Araghchi claimed on X that Washington had spent $11 billion (£8.23 billion) on missile-defence systems for Israel. The figure could not be independently verified.

Traders will now look to developments in the Gulf and to further UK economic data for signs of whether Friday's falls mark the start of a longer slide or a short-lived reaction to a weak set of figures.

The next releases on inflation, wage growth and business surveys are likely to shape expectations for both the Bank of England and the FTSE in the weeks ahead.