Members of the Trump family are openly expressing their displeasure at United States First Lady Jill Biden making it to the Vogue cover just months after entering the White House, while Melania Trump was never featured on the magazine during her four years as the FLOTUS.

Melania's step-son Donald Trump Jr. took to his Instagram account to share a photoshopped image of Biden's cover picture with singer Alice Cooper's face on it, and captioned it, "Nailed it. Apologies to Alice Cooper."

Lara Trump, wife of Donald Trump's youngest son Eric, went on a lengthy tirade reflecting on the new cover, and criticised the magazine for not featuring Melania despite her being the "most beautiful first lady."

"It's too bad that we didn't have a first lady who was a model, who was incredibly fashionable, who they could put on the cover of Vogue when Donald Trump was in office. Oh wait, we did! It was Melania Trump!" Lara said in an interview with Fox Business.

She added that the snub to Melania was because some people who "hated" her husband Donald Trump's presidency were "so woke that they could not bring themselves to put an incredibly beautiful woman, I would say the most beautiful first lady we ever had."

Several Trump family supporters also took to social media to criticise Biden's cover, while many others defended the magazine's previous decision to snub Melania.

Donald Trump himself didn't react to Biden's cover story, which was captioned "A First Lady for All of Us: On The Road With Dr Jill Biden," but he had previously expressed anger at his wife not making it to the cover. "The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant first lady in American history off the covers of magazines for four consecutive years," he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, a report by SheKnows claims that Melania was offered to get featured in Vogue magazine as is a tradition for the First Lady, but she turned it down because she wasn't guaranteed the cover. Her former friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who worked at Vogue for years before entering politics, has made the claim in her tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady."

"Vogue reached out to Melania, hoping to schedule an Annie Leibovitz photo shoot of the First Lady in the White House, with writer Rob Haskell shadowing her for a few days to write a profile. All that sounded great, but the magazine could not guarantee that Melania would appear on the cover," Wolkoff wrote.

"For the record, not all First Ladies are put on the cover of Vogue. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, yes. Laura and Barbara Bush, no. Melania wasn't going to do anything for Vogue or any other magazine if she wasn't going to be on the cover. 'Give me a break!' she (Melania) texted. 'Forget it,'" she added.