Future Apple MacBook Pro laptops might feature significantly larger screen sizes than those found in current models. Despite this increase in size, it won't make the laptops bulky as the screen would be foldable, just like some of the current smartphone models that feature foldable displays.

Apple has reportedly started the development of a 20-inch display, The Elec reported citing industry sources. Currently, the project has no concrete commercialization plan but is aimed at securing core foldable technology.

According to the report, the commercialization of 20.25-inch products will likely happen by 2027. The company will likely release products featuring foldable screens after "gradually increasing the application of OLED to its products."

According to MacRumors, the report said that an unknown South Korean component supplier is manufacturing the 20.25-inch OLED display. With a 20.25-inch display when unfolded and a 15.3-inch screen when folded, the unfolded device will be "larger than the current largest iPad Pro but smaller than the 16-inch MacBook Pro."

"Given that the screen size is in its early 20 inches when unfolded, the project product is likely to be in a form close to a MacBook (laptop). Assuming a 20-inch product is 20.25 inches, it will be 15.3 inches in size when folded. The currently available Apple MacBook Series screen sizes are mid-to-late 10 inches, and the iPad (tablet) series screen sizes are between less than 10 inches and early 10 inches," The Elec wrote.

It will likely take some time before Apple can launch a product with a 20-inch foldable display to the market. The company only do so after it transitions all its products to OLED displays. It must be noted that only high-end iPhone and Apple Watch models feature OLED displays, while other products, such as iPads, Macbooks, and iMacs, still feature LCD panels.

"Among Apple's IT products, iPad is the only model that is being developed with specific plans to apply OLED. The OLED iPad is planned to release two models in 2024, 11.0 inches and 12.9 inches. LG Display and Samsung Display are developing the OLED," The Elec added.