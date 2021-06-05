Gareth Bale is believed to be returning to Real Madrid after a year-long loan with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is also returning to Valdebebas, and many are eager to see what will come out of their reunion. However, it appears as though it may never materialise.

Ancelotti was the man in charge of Real Madrid during Bale's glory days with the club. They were part of the group that won the club's 10th UEFA Champions League trophy 2014. Both have had mixed fortunes since, but they now find themselves looking at the possibility of working together again in the same venue. Ancelotti said during his presentation that he still believes that the Welshman can be an asset to the club if he is part of the squad this coming season. However Marca reports that Bale may never suit up for Los Blancos again.

In fact, the publication suggests that Bale will announce his retirement after the conclusion of this summer's European Champioship.

The Welsh forward did not have a particularly pleasant time in the Real Madrid bench in the last few years before heading back to the Spurs. Then-coach Zinedine Zidane made it clear that he would want the Welshman to move on, but the club was not able to broker a suitable transfer agreement.

Because Ancelotti is back, there is hope that Bale will also have another opportunity to get his place back on the Real Madrid starting lineup. Ancelotti said that each player will be observed, and they will each need to show him that they have the passion and determination to be in the squad.

That passion has not been seen in Bale in a long time, with his demeanour decidedly so much better when he is with his national team. The arrival of Ancelotti may change that, and it remains to be seen if he will even suit up at all to give things another shot.

Bale is still under contract until 2022, so he could either go out with a bang if he excels this season, or he can choose an anti-climactic exit without ever playing another match in the Real Madrid shirt. He is still only 31 years old, so retirement will be premature. The reports may only be rumours after all, but it would also seem surreal to see Bale playing under Ancelotti again.