Gary Neville says Manchester United owners, the Glazers, are to blame for the fan protests in the city and at Old Trafford that saw the game between the Red Devils and Liverpool postponed on Sunday.

The game between the two arch rivals, which was scheduled for 6.30 p.m. BST on Sunday, had to be called off after a section of the protesters broke into the stadium and made their way on to the Old Trafford pitch.

United supporters clashed with the police outside the Lowry Hotel where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad was preparing for the game and at Old Trafford, which saw two police officers injured, as per the BBC.

The 20-time English champions acknowledged their fans' right to "free expression" but made it clear that they will assist the police in any investigation after the protest turned violent.

"Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest," United said via a statement.

"However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations."

Neville, who was at Old Trafford as part of his duties with Sky Sports to cover the match, did not mince his words while blaming the owners. He encouraged the Glazers to listen to the fans and sell the club.

"This is a consequence of the Manchester United owners' actions two weeks ago. There is a general distrust and dislike of the owners, but they weren't protesting two or three weeks ago," Neville told Sky Sports.

"The Glazer family are struggling to meet the financial requirements at this club and the fans are saying that their time is up."

"My view is quite simply that they're going to make a fortune if they sell the club and if they were to put it up for sale now I think the time would be right, and it would be the honourable thing to do," the former Red Devil added.

The Premier League made the decision to postpone the game owing to the breach of security. They made it clear that the safety of everyone inside Old Trafford was the priority, including the stewards and security staff that had to deal with the situation.

"We sympathise with the police and stewards who had to deal with a dangerous situation that should have no place in football," the Premier League said. "The rearrangement of the fixture will be communicated in due course."