What does an artificial intelligence bot know about dementia? California Governor Gavin Newsom decided to ask one.

Less than an hour after President Donald Trump, 79, unleashed a scathing rant against him on Fox News, the California governor, 58, weaponised AI to land his most savage counter-punch yet.

This was not just a political disagreement; it was a direct and public insinuation about the president's cognitive health, further fuelling widespread rumours about his fitness for office.

The feud reignited after Trump's appearance on The Ingraham Angle on Monday night, 10 November. In response, Newsom took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a screenshot of a pointed query he had put to the AI bot Grok.

His question was: 'Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?'

The AI's reply, which Newsom pointedly shared with his followers, was damning. It read: 'Yes, people with dementia frequently repeat false statements, questions, or stories over and over. This is a common symptom known as perseveration or repetitive speech/behavior, and it often involves inaccurate or fabricated information (sometimes called confabulation).'

The implication was clear: Newsom was suggesting the president's repeated claims were not just political spin, but a medical symptom.

Trump's 'Horrible Governor' Rant That Sparked Gavin Newsom's Jibe

President Trump's interview with Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle was a full-frontal assault on Newsom, who is widely seen as a future contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028.

Trump told Ingraham that the two 'used to get along 'great'' before Newsom 'went 'radical left.''

Trump then made a series of claims, including a false allegation that California's anticipated bullet train project is '3,000 percent' over budget. He also attacked Newsom over the state's response to the January Palisades wildfire, alleging the governor was dragging his feet on rebuilding.

'He did something even worse than that,' the president told Ingraham. 'He's now taking a big section of Palisades or some area, and he's going to build low-income housing where they used to have luxury housing.'

Trump's personal insults were sharp, concluding with a warning about Newsom's potential ambitions. 'Honestly, I always liked him, but he's a horrible governor... he's a horrible governor,' Trump said. 'If he ran the country like that, this country would be gone.'

Gavin Newsom's Escalating Claims: 'Cognitive Decline' And 'Intervention'

This latest AI-assisted attack is not an isolated incident. Governor Newsom has been systematically building a public case that President Trump is unfit to lead.

During a press conference last month, Newsom did not mince words, levelling allegations about Trump's health.

'He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively,' Newsom alleged. 'And dare I say, forgive me [it's] perhaps unfair, physically. And these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs to get some help, needs to be stabilised, dare I say.'

The former mayor of San Francisco also took a brutal shot at Trump on Wednesday, 29 October. After the president posted a since-deleted, nonsensical message on his Truth Social platform that simply read, 'South Carerdddd,' Newsom replied to a post about the gaffe on X. His response was just six words: 'The extra ds stand for dementia.'

Newsom's attacks are capitalising on months of rumours about the president's mental and physical state. Trump has often been seen with unexplained bruising on his hands and has shown signs of being confused during public appearances.

In July, it was announced that the president had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The Cleveland Clinic describes this as a condition where 'the veins in the legs do not function properly, leading to poor blood flow back to the heart.'