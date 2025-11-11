Dean Richmond, 52, chief executive of Pets Corner, faces public anger after a fireworks display at his £4 million Sussex home led to the death of a horse. The Pets Corner CEO, who runs one of the UK's top ethical pet retailers, hosted the event on 9 November 2025. Neighbours later branded him a 'selfish idiot' as the blasts caused widespread panic among animals in the area.

The display, described as 'like bombs going off', caused a horse to bolt in fear and suffer fatal injuries. Richmond apologised and promised never to host fireworks again. Ironically, his company had posted online advice days earlier on keeping pets calm during Bonfire Night.

The contradiction between his business values and his actions quickly drew national attention.

Did Pets Corner CEO Dean Richmond Kill a Horse?

According to the Daily Mail, the fireworks show took place at Richmond's Grade II-listed property in Sussex. It lasted around 15 minutes but was reportedly so intense that residents compared it to an explosion. Locals said windows rattled and doors shook during the event.

According to neighbours, one horse panicked, ran into a fence, and was later put down by a vet. Villagers said Richmond gave no public warning despite living near farms and livestock. A resident stated that the first bang 'sounded like a bomb going off'.

Richmond later issued a statement saying the event had been professionally arranged and held early in the evening to reduce disturbance. He admitted, however, that he 'should have shared that information more widely'.

Neighbours, Other People Call Him 'Selfish Idiot'

Local outrage was swift. Residents called Richmond a 'selfish idiot' for holding such a noisy event in a rural setting. One neighbour said their horses had to be sedated, while others ran blind across fields. Several described the noise as louder than official council displays.

Following the backlash, Richmond initially warned he would contact the police if anyone behaved aggressively towards him, as per The Sun. Days later, he apologised, saying, 'It was never my intention to cause inconvenience or distress to anyone in the village'.

He also expressed sadness over the injured horse and promised to stop hosting fireworks.

His apology appeared on Pets Corner's website, where he pledged to contribute positively to the community's well-being. Meanwhile, a petition calling for limits on private fireworks displays gained over 150,000 signatures across the UK.

Who is Dean Richmond?

Richmond was born in April 1973 and lives in Sussex with his family and two dogs. He founded Pets Corner (UK) Limited, which promotes itself as an ethical pet retailer. Richmond has been with the company for more than 27 years and holds 11 active directorships.

His brand focuses on sustainability and animal welfare, stating that Pets Corner 'puts pets and the planet first'. The recent fireworks scandal, however, has led many to question that image.

Net Worth and Other Facts

Richmond's wealth and background reveal more about his success and the contradiction in his public image.

Corporate filings estimate Richmond's business network at about £63.8 million, with £5.6 million in cash and £269.3 million in current assets. He holds director roles across all his ventures.

Pets Corner markets itself as the UK's leading ethical pet shop, emphasising quality and responsible care for animals.

In a business interview, Richmond said he relies on instinct, investing only in areas he understands. He described his 31 years in the pet sector as his 'real education'.

Richmond works about 50 hours weekly. He said his mornings start early with either a training session or recovery from a night out.

Controversy vs Credibility

The Pets Corner CEO now faces accusations of hypocrisy after the fireworks scandal. His company's deleted pet safety post days before the incident only deepened public anger. Critics argue that his actions betrayed the ethical standards his brand promotes.

Richmond's apology may calm some voices, yet the fallout continues. What began as a private celebration has turned into a national debate about responsibility, community respect, and the values of those who profit from animal welfare.