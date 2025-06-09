KEY POINTS Airbnb highlights ten underrated Northern towns as demand grows for quieter, culture-rich getaways

Survey finds 38% of Gen Z Brits reject social media-driven travel in favour of local discoveries

As people start to travel again after the pandemic, Gen Z is at the head of a movement away from congested tourist traps and toward lesser known but authentic destinations.

A new survey commissioned by Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for homestays, found that 38% of Gen Z Britons now think viral locations are 'overcrowded,' and 45% think they are just too pricey. More than one in five persons in the UK (21%) are actively looking for destinations they've never seen on Instagram. This shows that they want to get away from the stress of perfectly planned vacations and enjoy more authentic, offline experiences.

This change comes after a quarter of those who answered indicated they want to digitally detox for the holidays. Gen Z respondents (21%) were the most willing to stop making travel content for their social media. Instead of gathering more likes and follows, younger travelers are more interested in connecting with others, discovering new places, and achieving serenity.

Airbnb's £500 Offer To Go North

Airbnb is taking advantage of this new trend by giving ten UK travelers the chance to win a £500 travel voucher to visit ten lesser-known communities in UK's Northern towns - from the cultural treasures of Saltaire in West Yorkshire to the seaside beauty of Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

The initiative is part of Airbnb's broader effort to drive attention away from over-saturated southern destinations and help balance the economic benefits of tourism across the country.

The data backs up the imbalance: 90% of Brits have gone to the South of England for vacation in the last five years, but only 39% have gone North. More people from the UK have gone to Australia than have explored West Yorkshire.

Top Northern Picks

If you're looking for culture, Saltaire is a great place to see. Its famous Salts Mill is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that has works by David Hockney. Haworth and Halifax are also known for their literary and architectural attractions.

Gastro-tourists are being sent to Horbury, where a thriving pub culture and small breweries provide a whole experience. Clitheroe, Penistone, and Ramsbottom complete the food-lovers' map.

Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Whitley Bay, and Whitehaven are all coastal escapes that provide beautiful views without the maddening crowds.

Bradford: City of Culture

Bradford was chosen the UK City of Culture 2025 at the same time as Airbnb's campaign. Events and attractions throughout the district are expected to draw curious travellers. The partnership between Airbnb and Bradford 2025 aims to promote sustainable tourism and help the local economy.

Jake, an Airbnb Superhost who maintains a unique Airbnb listing in an animal sanctuary, hopes that more people will come to rural West Yorkshire, which blends natural beauty with cultural vibrancy.

Vacation for a New Generation

The survey shows that 53% of Brits want to visit less well-known places in the UK. Gen Z is leading the way for a more mindful type of tourism because they are suffering from social media fatigue and they desire for meaningful experiences.

Luke Impett, Airbnb's Head of Partnerships, put it best when he said, 'We hope to encourage travelers to explore beyond their algorithm and discover the rich tapestry of culture, history, and natural beauty that the UK has to offer.'

UK citizens who are 18 years old or older and have an active Airbnb account can apply for the £500 voucher until July 31, 2025. Check out Airbnb's official website for more information.