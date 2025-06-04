As travel ramps up for the summer season, a new COVID-19 subvariant is gaining traction in the UK and beyond. The NB.1.8.1 variant, a fast-spreading strain of Omicron, is prompting health authorities to urge vigilance, particularly among travellers heading to popular holiday destinations.

Here's what UK holidaymakers need to know before packing their bags.

What Is the NB.1.8.1 COVID Variant?

According to the World Health Organization, NB.1.8.1 is a newly identified subvariant of Omicron, first detected in January 2025. Since then, it has swiftly spread to several regions, including the UK, United States, Australia, Thailand, Egypt, and the Maldives, many of which are frequented by British tourists.

The WHO has classified NB.1.8.1 as a 'variant under monitoring,' a designation used when a variant shows signs of increased transmissibility or potential impact on public health. Although there's no indication so far that NB.1.8.1 causes more severe illness, its genetic mutations suggest a stronger ability to infect cells compared to earlier strains.

Key Symptoms Associated with NB.1.8.1

The NB.1.8.1 variant presents with symptoms similar to other Omicron strains, but with some notable differences. According to clinicians and virologists from locations with reported cases, holidaymakers should be alert to both respiratory and gastrointestinal signs.

Symptom Original COVID-19 NB.1.8.1 Variant Fever Common Common Fatigue Common Common Cough Persistent Usually mild Loss of smell/taste Very Common Rare Shortness of breath Sometimes severe Rare Hoarseness Rare Increasingly reported Gastrointestinal symptoms Occassional Frequently reported Nasal Congestion Sometimes Common

These digestive issues, while less typical in earlier variants, are increasingly reported in NB.1.8.1 cases. Travellers experiencing such symptoms should not dismiss them as food-related or seasonal ailments, and are advised to test for COVID-19 promptly.

Are Vaccines Effective Against NB.1.8.1?

Current data indicates that existing COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to offer solid protection against symptomatic illness and hospitalisation caused by NB.1.8.1, as also stated by Dr. Nick Gent, Chief Medical Officer for the Cayman Islands. Public health experts recommend staying up to date with vaccinations, particularly for those who are older or have underlying conditions.

UK residents travelling abroad should also carry proof of vaccination, as some countries may still require verification at points of entry or for access to medical services.

Travel Advice for UK Holidaymakers

With NB.1.8.1 cases rising in multiple travel hotspots, British holidaymakers are advised to take sensible precautions when heading overseas. While no new travel restrictions have been introduced, the following guidance can help reduce risk:

Monitor health advice in your destination country.

Pack a supply of lateral flow tests and masks.

Practise good hand hygiene and avoid crowded indoor settings where possible.

Consider COVID-19 travel insurance, which covers cancellations or illness abroad.

If unwell, delay travel and seek medical advice.

Those planning trips to Southeast Asia, North Africa, the US, or Australia should remain particularly alert, as these areas are reporting an uptick in NB.1.8.1 infections.

Stay Safe and Informed While Travelling

The NB.1.8.1 variant is a reminder that COVID-19 remains an evolving health concern, even in 2025. For UK holidaymakers, the key to safe travel lies in staying informed, recognising symptoms early, and following public health advice. With a bit of caution and preparation, you can still enjoy your summer getaway while protecting yourself and others.