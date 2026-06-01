A post on X from the account @MatrixMysteries dismissing the American Dream as 'a scam' has pulled in tens of thousands of reactions, crystallising a frustration that runs deep among younger Americans who followed the expected path — college, career, hard work — and feel they have little to show for it.

A video of netizen Nico Altar is making the rounds on social media. The almost three-minute rant detailed his struggles of not being able to find decent work after getting a degree.

"My strategy isn't working yet. Like whatever, dude. I do not have high hopes, and also add to that, I'm one medical emergency away from being finished, just buried under generational debt. Like what are we doing here? What's going on? Nothing works. What are we doing? Nothing works. If you're in college, enjoy it, and be open to the idea that your degree will open no doors for you. I'm so sorry, but be open to that idea so it doesn't hit you as hard as it hit me. Good luck," he said.

“I was sold the American Dream… I just didn’t realize it was a SCAM.”



A young American says he did everything they told him to do, went to college, got the job, followed the rules, and still ended up buried in debt and locked out of homeownership. pic.twitter.com/ndeeRko3oN — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) May 31, 2026

The argument was direct. Go to college. Take on debt. Work for decades. End up financially stuck anyway. It is a sequence that reads less like cynicism and more like arithmetic when set against the latest data.

Gen Z adults are now saddled with an average of $94,101 (£70,200) in personal debt, according to a Newsweek poll cited by Fortune. No other generation carries a comparable burden at the same stage of life.

Millennials sit at roughly $59,181 (£44,100) and Gen X at approximately $53,255 (£39,700). The pile is made up of student loans, revolving credit card balances, and buy-now, pay-later purchases that have become embedded in the daily spending habits of a generation that entered adulthood during one of the most expensive periods in modern US history.

$1.87T in Student Debt and a System That Compounds the Pain

Total US student loan debt stood at $1.87 trillion (£1.39 trillion) as of the first quarter of 2026, a 3.3% rise year on year, according to Federal Reserve figures compiled by LendingTree.

Federal loans account for over 90% of that sum, with 42.8 million Americans carrying federal balances that averaged a record $39,547 (£29,500) by the close of 2025. Private loans fill the remainder, offering no federal protections and charging interest rates that can reach 18%.

The @MatrixMysteries account has built a substantial following posting exactly these kinds of breakdowns. Days before the 'scam' post went viral, the same account shared the case of a borrower who took out $40,000 (£29,800) in student loans for college only to watch the outstanding balance climb to $118,305 (£88,200). The borrower had not missed payments. Interest capitalisation did the work.

An American borrows $40,000 for college.



Years later, the balance is $118,305.59.



That’s not total paid — that’s what’s STILL owed.



$77,383.59 is PURE interest.



The loan didn’t fund an education. It funded a lifetime of payments. pic.twitter.com/ZeDgyaY4Ya — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) May 28, 2026

That mechanism is straightforward but punishing. When a borrower enters a grace period, forbearance or an income-driven repayment plan, interest continues to accrue. Once those periods end, the unpaid interest folds into the principal. The borrower then pays interest on interest. On a $40,000 unsubsidised loan at 7%, roughly $2,800 (£2,090) accumulates in interest during the first year alone.

A Generation Locked Out of Homeownership

The financial strain goes well beyond tuition bills. Gen Z accounts for a mere 3% of all US homebuyers, National Association of Realtors data shows. The average age at which Americans purchase their first property has reached a record 40 years old. Median US home prices remain about 27% higher than they were before the pandemic, and mortgage rates continue to sit close to 7%.

'Many are entering adulthood with a heavy financial burden: student loans, credit card debt, and rising costs of living,' Natalia Brown, chief compliance and consumer affairs officer with National Debt Relief, told Fortune. 'Their debt feels heavier because it hits earlier — right as they're launching their careers.'

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Roughly a third of Gen Z adults describe themselves as financially underwater, weighed down by inflation, elevated borrowing costs, and wages that have not kept pace. A separate report by PYMNTS Intelligence found that for many in this age group, the aspiration is no longer buying property. It is clearing debt.

Polling from Harris backs up the shift in expectations. Sixty per cent of Gen Z respondents said they no longer believe a conventional nine-to-five career will deliver financial security. A third said they expect to never own a home. Youth unemployment ran at 10.8% last year, more than double the national average of 4.3%.

The pressure intensified in May 2025, when the Trump administration resumed collections on defaulted student loans, including wage garnishment. By the fourth quarter of that year, around 10% of federal student loan dollars were delinquent.

Viral posts about the American Dream being dead are not new. But they keep gaining traction because the numbers beneath them keep getting worse. For millions of young Americans who did what they were told, the spreadsheet does not balance.