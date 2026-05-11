Erika Kirk urged graduating students at Hillsdale College in Michigan on Saturday, 9 May, to 'marry young' and 'have more kids than you can afford', as critics accused the Turning Point USA chief of hypocrisy for accepting an honorary degree from a college system her late husband, Charlie Kirk, had long attacked as a 'scam'.

The ceremony was Hillsdale's first commencement since Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, was assassinated in September 2025. Erika Kirk, now the group's chief executive, accepted an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree for herself and a posthumous degree on her husband's behalf. Because the couple built much of their public identity around attacking mainstream higher education as costly and ideologically skewed, the decision quickly drew scrutiny.

Erika Kirk, Honorary Degrees And The College 'Scam'

The criticism centres on a simple point. Charlie Kirk spent years attacking universities, repeatedly describing college as a 'scam' that 'bankrupts and brainwashes' young Americans. In 2022, he published The College Scam, a book urging teenagers to skip campus and choose trade schools or apprenticeships instead.

Against that backdrop, Erika Kirk's decision to wear academic robes and accept what Hillsdale president Larry Arnn called 'the greatest respect a college can give' was always likely to trigger accusations of contradiction.

🚨WATCH: Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk encourages graduating students at Hillsdale College to get married young and start families.



"These are not secondary callings. They are among the most significant ways a life can be rightly ordered."



📹: C-SPAN pic.twitter.com/HwmqVoaty6 — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) May 10, 2026

Some of the sharpest reactions came on social media, where critics quickly shared clips and images from the ceremony. One wrote: 'Girl, your husband wanted to dismantle colleges and called them scams. Zero effort put in and they gave you a degree lmao, I feel bad for every graduate from that college, their degrees are worthless now.' Another said Hillsdale had 'made doctorates meaningless; absolutely meaningless', and questioned why students who complete the college's free online courses do not receive similar recognition.

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Others focused more directly on Erika Kirk herself. 'Her husband said college was a scam, yet here she is, can't pass up an opportunity to stand in the spotlight, even as a hypocrite,' one comment read.

The tone was harsh, but the criticism itself was straightforward. If you spend years telling young conservatives that university degrees are hollow and corrupt, accepting an honorary doctorate without addressing that tension invites backlash.

Hillsdale As The Exception

Erika Kirk has argued that the answer lies in a distinction between Hillsdale and the institutions her husband spent years criticising. She has said Charlie did not regard Hillsdale as a typical university and saw it instead as an exception to the wider higher education system they opposed.

By her account, Charlie was deeply engaged with Hillsdale's curriculum. During his lifetime, he completed between 16 and 31 of the college's free online certificate courses, a detail she has cited to argue that the honorary degrees reflect his values rather than contradict them.

Erika Kirk accepts Hillsdale College degrees on behalf of late-husband Charlie Kirk:



Charlie loved to learn, and that’s what set him apart. It’s more than just memorizing statistics and facts—Charlie was able to recognize his duty: to pursue truth and to defend liberty. pic.twitter.com/Odo1BVgKzY — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 9, 2026

Hillsdale occupies a distinct place on the American right. It is a small private college that refuses federal and state funding, a stance it says protects it from government interference. Its mission centres on 'the pursuit of truth and defending liberty', rooted in Western heritage, the US Constitution and Christian faith.

The college presents itself as conservative in the sense of preserving the American founding and Western tradition. Critics, however, increasingly describe it as an aggressively right-wing institution because of its close links to Republican politics and its role in broader culture-war battles. That reputation helps explain why Erika Kirk's appearance there quickly became a national talking point rather than a local ceremony.

Inside the venue, the mood was very different from the reaction online. Larry Arnn praised the Kirks' 'commitment to civic life' and their efforts to teach others to 'love freedom', framing the honorary degrees as a natural extension of Hillsdale's alignment with Turning Point USA.

'Marry Young' Advice Adds Fuel To Erika Kirk Backlash

If the honorary degrees triggered the first wave of criticism, Erika Kirk's commencement address intensified it. Speaking to the Class of 2026, she urged graduates to 'marry young', have 'more kids than you can afford' and choose purpose over comfort.

That message is not unusual in conservative circles in the United States. But for critics already sceptical of her role at the ceremony, it reinforced a view that prominent right-wing figures are happy to embrace the prestige of institutions they publicly condemn while promoting traditional family roles from positions of influence.

Admittedly an odd choice but Erika Kirk did speak at the far right incubator Hillsdale college and she was given the welcome she deserved. https://t.co/OlVG8nQ9XY pic.twitter.com/rzGQE3L4kS — Distill Social (@DistillSocial) May 9, 2026

Outside the venue, protesters gathered with placards criticising Turning Point USA's influence on education and family values. For them, the alliance between Hillsdale and Turning Point represents a sharper political fight over what universities are meant to be and who they are meant to serve.

There has been no detailed public response from Erika Kirk beyond the claim that Charlie viewed Hillsdale as exceptional. Until she or the college addresses the charge of hypocrisy more directly, much of the argument will continue to be driven by interpretation, reaction and political framing rather than fuller explanation from those at the centre of it.