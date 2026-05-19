Punch the Monkey is safe at a Japanese zoo after two American tourists, described locally as possible 'crypto influencers,' jumped into his enclosure in Chiba, near Tokyo, on Monday, according to police and zoo officials. Officers identified the men as 24-year-old college student Red Jahnai Daysun and 27-year-old self-described singer Neal Jabahri Duan, both from the United States, and said they were arrested on suspicion of disrupting zoo operations.

Punch the Monkey is no ordinary resident of Ichikawa City Zoo. The young Japanese macaque became an online sensation last year after staff revealed he had been rejected by his mother shortly after a difficult birth during a severe heatwave. With no natural guidance and little interest from the rest of the troop, the baby monkey ended up playing alone, clutching at a stuffed toy provided by keepers. His lonely attempts at socialising, filmed and shared by the zoo, drew a wave of support from around the world.

What Happened at Ichikawa City Zoo?

The latest episode involving Punch unfolded when one man, dressed in a vivid blue suit and wearing a large yellow emoji-style headpiece, suddenly leapt into the macaque enclosure carrying a stuffed toy. The other, police say, remained behind the barrier and appeared to film the stunt.

Witnesses at Ichikawa City Zoo watched as around 50 macaques scattered in panic. According to accounts provided to local media, the animals bolted to a rock formation at one end of the enclosure, huddling together in clear distress as the intruder moved inside their space.

Zoo staff reacted quickly. A keeper entered the enclosure and grabbed the man by the arm, escorting him out while visitors looked on. Video of the incident has circulated online, although full footage and motive have not yet been independently verified.

Chiba police later detained both Daysun and Duan. Officers said the pair have been charged with disrupting the zoo's business, a criminal offence in Japan when public facilities are forced to halt or alter operations due to unlawful behaviour. Both men have denied the allegations.

Crypto Links to Punch the Monkey

It can be recalled that in recent years Japan's zoos, like many others, have leaned heavily on social media to attract visitors and fundraising support. In Punch the Monkey's case, that attention has been overwhelmingly sympathetic. His solitary play with a toy, and his awkward efforts to approach other macaques, sparked an outpouring of fan art, donations and messages from abroad.

That same online ecosystem is also where the story drifts into the murkier world of crypto hype. The New York Post reported that one intruder's cartoonish outfit resembled branding associated with a so‑called 'meme coin' cryptocurrency, though the specific token was not named. The paper also noted that social media accounts apparently linked to the men are filled with images of luxury travel, expensive watches, high‑end cars and stacks of cash, alongside attempts to push their online content.

Chiba police, however, have been more cautious. Officers said Daysun is recorded as a college student and Duan as a singer, and they have not confirmed any formal role for either man in cryptocurrency promotion. At this stage, any direct link between the Punch the Monkey stunt and a meme coin marketing ploy remains speculative.

What is clear is the disruption left behind. Zoo officials confirmed that the macaques, including Punch, were not physically harmed. Even so, they described the animals as visibly frightened during and after the intrusion, and said staff had to spend time calming the group and monitoring for signs of ongoing stress.

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In response, Ichikawa City Zoo has announced new security measures around Punch the Monkey and the wider troop. Nets are being installed to prevent similar jumps into the enclosure, and permanent patrol units will be stationed in the area to deter copycat behaviour and reassure visitors.

The irony is difficult to ignore. A young macaque whose global fame grew out of a simple stuffed toy, given to ease his isolation, has now become the unwilling centre of a spectacle involving a costumed stranger, another toy and a tangle of ego, social media and alleged crypto ambition.

For Punch the Monkey himself, the zoo says daily life is returning to normal. The cameras have not gone away, but for now they are back where they were meant to be: on the other side of the barrier.