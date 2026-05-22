A Tampa, Florida man's account of ditching plastic and switching entirely to cash has gone viral on social media, landing in the middle of a heated online argument over whether cashless spending is quietly wrecking American household budgets.

Robb Allen posted on X this week that he and his wife 'did the whole Ramsey thing' when they found themselves in debt and wanted out. The first move was blunt. Cash-only for everything.

'My wife had a habit of going to Target because she needed paper towels and coming home with two new outfits and some tchotchkes to put on the mantel,' Allen wrote.

She started carrying just enough cash for whatever she needed. Everything else went on a list to budget for later. The couple cleared their debt, minus the mortgage, during a stretch when Allen was unemployed. Heavy meal prep, aggressive coupon cutting, eating out maybe once a fortnight.

'We still ate well and enjoyed life,' he wrote. 'My daughters never went hungry or without.'

My wife and I did the whole Ramsey thing when we were in debt and wanted to get out.



The first thing we did was completely move to cash for everything possible.



My wife had a habit of going to Target because she needed paper towels and coming home with two new outfits and… https://t.co/MHp6kIjFfE — Robb Allen (@ItsRobbAllen) May 20, 2026

The Lunchgate Debate That Sparked It All

Allen's post did not arrive in isolation. On 18 May, a resurfaced clip of Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary on The Diary of a CEO podcast went viral after he criticised young workers earning $70,000 (£52,500) a year for spending $28 (£21) on lunch.

The clip, shared on X by @CryptoMikli, quickly accumulated millions of views and ignited a sprawling row dubbed 'lunchgate.'

Kevin O’Leary says Gen Z is financially cooked when people making $70K a year are spending $28 on lunch pic.twitter.com/7s820Xnhg9 — Mikli (@CryptoMikli) May 18, 2026

Critics fired back. A $28 lunch is hardly extravagant in many American cities after inflation, delivery fees and service charges. O'Leary, whose net worth sits at an estimated $400 million (£300 million), was not universally seen as the most relatable voice on the matter.

Then came a different angle. Dave Van de Walle, a communications consultant in Skokie, Illinois, wrote on X on 20 May that the real problem was not what people spent on lunch. It was how they paid for it.

I have a different twist on this whole lunchgate/savingsgate/Boomer money thing:



**Moving to cashless has really messed with people.**



Dave Ramsey has talked about the psychology of paying with cash: you actually feel it when it leaves your wallet.



And if you have, say, $40… https://t.co/ul8hvXNQiK pic.twitter.com/QQJRA5Bdys — Dave Van de Walle (@Area224) May 20, 2026

'Moving to cashless has really messed with people,' Van de Walle wrote. He invoked Dave Ramsey's long-running argument that paying with physical money forces you to register the loss in a way that tapping a card never does. Someone with $40 (£30) in cash for the week who burns through half on the first day feels it straight away. That built-in self-correction, Van de Walle argued, disappears the moment a tap or a swipe is all it takes.

'If you don't feel it, you don't... feel it,' he wrote.

Allen quote-tweeted Van de Walle's thread, offering his family's lived experience as proof the cash method works.

What the Research Says About Cashless Spending

The claim that plastic encourages overspending has research behind it. A widely cited Dun & Bradstreet study found consumers spend between 12 and 18 per cent more when paying by credit card instead of cash. McDonald's reportedly saw its average transaction climb from $4.50 (£3.38) to $7 (£5.25) once it began accepting cards. A separate MIT study found participants willing to pay more than double for basketball tickets when using credit rather than cash.

Read more Dave Ramsey Shares 3 Non-Negotiable Payday Rules — Essential Advice To Avoid Financial Crisis Dave Ramsey Shares 3 Non-Negotiable Payday Rules — Essential Advice To Avoid Financial Crisis

Those figures land against a sobering national backdrop. Total US credit card debt stood at $1.25 trillion (£938 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That is down from the record $1.28 trillion (£960 billion) set in the final quarter of 2025, but still up nearly 6 per cent year on year. Total household debt reached $18.8 trillion (£14.1 trillion), an all-time high.

The average annual percentage rate across all card accounts sits at 21 per cent, per LendingTree data citing the Federal Reserve. For new card offers, the rate climbs to 23.79 per cent.

Allen acknowledged the transition was not easy. But eventually the couple stopped missing what he called 'the hundreds of money-sucking crap that we used to spend on.'

'But it took effort,' he wrote. 'And I'm just afraid too many people are looking for an easy button here to make everything better. That easy button unfortunately will make everything worse.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to Robb Allen for further details on his debt-free journey and will update this story as soon as he responds.