The UK online gambling industry is entering one of its biggest transitions in years after the government confirmed major increases to remote gambling taxes. The reforms are expected to reshape how online casino operators price products, acquire customers, invest in marketing and compete in the British market.

Gambling stakeholders and observers in the UK have stated that 2026 might be a defining year for the industry. But why is that? In late November 2025, the government announced that the Remote Gambling Duty (RGD), which has been at 21% since 2019, would nearly double to 40%. This gambling reform was expected to be active from 1 April 2026. Additionally, a separate remote betting tax of 25% is expected to take effect in 2027.

The move has come at a time when online gambling has become increasingly dominant in Britain's gaming sector. Many new UK casino sites have been gracing the industry, with government documentation explaining that advancements in technology have changed how people gamble. This has made remote gambling more accessible and increased the variety of gambling products offered. However, with the tax hikes, the industry might see a different growth trajectory.

Increasing Financial Pressure to Operators

The scale of the tax increase has sent shockwaves through the iGaming industry. The jump from 21% to 40% is massive, and represents one of the largest tax hikes imposed on regulated gambling markets in recent years.

Several publicly listed gambling companies have already warned investors about the expected financial impact. For instance, Playtech, one of the biggest gambling technology companies, estimated that the higher Remote Gaming Duty could reduce its 2026 adjusted EBITDA by 'high-teens millions of euros' before mitigation strategies are implemented.

At the moment, major operators are relatively protected from the impact. Their international diversification enables them to direct their investments elsewhere in the UK market while offsetting weaker performances. However, the most pressure will be felt by mid-sized operators who heavily focus on casino gaming, with tighter margins and a stronger dependence on revenue from the UK market.

One predictable outcome that will be immediately seen because of financial pressure is marketing cuts. So far, some major PLCs have already stated that they would shrink their marketing budgets in 2026. According to industry experts, a common figure that is estimated around the market is a reduction of between 20% to 25%. Gambling companies will be doing this with the hope that they can maximise the profits after tax.

The Market Could Become More Consolidated

One of the biggest long-term effects of the new tax regime may be increased market consolidation. You see, larger operators typically have diversified revenue streams, international exposure and stronger cash reserves. In contrast, smaller casino brands often rely heavily on the UK market and might have a hard time maintaining profitability under high tax rates and stricter compliance costs.

Analysts have already warned that the new tax environment could accelerate mergers, acquisitions and market exits. Financial pressure may force smaller operators to reduce marketing budgets, scale back bonuses, limit promotional campaigns or leave the UK market entirely.

In the midst of all this, Bethan Lloyd, in an interview, stated that she believes that consolidation in the UK gambling industry was real but not immediate. But even with the concerns, operators are not willing to leave the UK market, despite the high taxation. In fact, Bethany stated that the gambling regulator was receiving inquiries from overseas operators looking to obtain their first licence in the UK, despite the cost. For many, a UK licence still stands as the gold standard of regulation.

Higher Concerns About the Black Market

The biggest anxiety in the market is the fact that players might be drawn towards unlicensed offshore platforms. Industry groups and several gambling executives have warned that rising costs, affordability checks and increased restrictions may unintentionally push consumers away from regulated operators. Some estimates suggest that illegal gambling activity could grow significantly over the next few years if restrictions continue to tighten.

You see, with rising tax costs and stricter compliance obligations, making promotions such as free spins, cashbacks and large welcome bonuses is becoming more expensive to sustain. Normally, these are things that attract players and keep them around.

In fact, forecasts cited by industry analysts indicate that nearly one in five online bets in the UK could potentially be placed with unlicensed websites by 2028 if regulatory pressures intensify. The reason behind this is that excessive taxation could weaken the competitiveness of regulated operators. This will work in favour of black market platforms that don't pay UK taxes or follow responsible gambling rules.

Ultimately, the debate highlights the difficult balancing act facing UK policymakers. The government is trying to protect consumers without undermining the regulated market that generates billions in tax revenue and supports thousands of jobs. Despite the challenges, the UK remains one of the world's most valuable regulated gambling markets.