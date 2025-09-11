KEY POINTS More recycled materials than ever

Cleaner energy in manufacturing

Emissions still high in production

The repairability question

Apple's climate goals

Progress with trade-offs

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever, during the September 2025 launch event. With its titanium frame, new Ceramic Shield 2 glass and pro-level performance, the handset has generated huge excitement among consumers. But beyond the sleek design and powerful chip, many are asking: how green is Apple's latest iPhone?

According to Apple's newsroom release, the iPhone Air incorporates more recycled materials than any of its predecessors. The titanium frame contains 80 per cent recycled content, while the internal aluminium structure is made entirely from recycled sources.

The device also features 100 per cent recycled cobalt in its battery and 100 per cent recycled gold and tin in connectors and solder. Rare-earth magnets and steel have also been re-engineered with high levels of recycled content, continuing a pattern seen in the iPhone 16 Pro but taken further in the new model.

Apple says these measures reflect its longstanding goal to design products that rely less on mining raw materials.

iPhone Air manufacturing and the Supplier Clean Energy programme

Apple reports that a growing share of electricity used to manufacture the iPhone Air comes from renewable sources, thanks to its Supplier Clean Energy programme. And, while the company does not break down exact percentages for each model, it has pledged to make its entire supply chain carbon neutral by 2030.

The handset is also designed with energy efficiency in mind. Apple says its charger consumes significantly less energy than industry baseline benchmark, and the new fibre-based packaging reduces use of plastic and lowers shipping emissions.

Despite these achievements, challenges remain. Independent analysis from the recycling comparison site Compare and Recycle shows that between 80 and 90 per cent of an iPhone's lifetime carbon footprint comes from its manufacturing phase.

In other words, the bulk of emissions is created before a customer even switches the device on. This means that while Apple has made progress with cleaner energy and recycled content, producing each handset is still carbon-intensive.

The right to repair to lengthen an Apple gadget's lifespan

Another sticking point is repairability. Apple has faced years of criticism from consumer groups and campaigners in the "right to repair" movement. Proprietary components and software locks often make it difficult for independent shops to fix iPhones, potentially shortening their usable lifespan.

Although Apple has introduced self-service repair kits and eased some restrictions, many critics say the company still has far to go if it wants to reduce e-waste by enabling longer use of each device.

The iPhone Air fits into Apple's wider 2030 strategy, which aims for carbon neutrality across its global operations and product life cycle by the end of the decade.

Apple has reported a steady reduction in corporate greenhouse gas emissions since 2015, though progress varies depending on the product line. For the iPhone 16 Pro, for example, emissions were cut by around 30 per cent compared with its baseline.

iPhone Air's carbon footprint

The company has not yet released a detailed carbon footprint figure for the iPhone Air, but it is expected to be lower than earlier generations due to the increased use of recycled materials.

The iPhone Air is not only Apple's thinnest and lightest handset but also its most environmentally conscious to date. The extensive use of recycled content, cleaner manufacturing processes and energy-efficient design mark meaningful progress.

Yet significant trade-offs remain. Manufacturing still dominates the phone's overall footprint, and questions over repairability and device longevity continue to cloud Apple's green credentials.

For environmentally conscious buyers, the iPhone Air represents a step forward, but it also highlights how complex it is to make consumer technology truly sustainable.

The path to a genuinely eco-friendly smartphone is still a long one.