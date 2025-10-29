Tesco is set to wind down its partnership with courier firm Evri across more than 1,200 Express stores, marking the end of a three-year collaboration that allowed customers to send, collect and return parcels while doing their weekly shop.

The supermarket giant confirmed the arrangement will end by late November, with a short grace period for customers to collect any remaining parcels before services are fully withdrawn.

The move closes a scheme launched in 2021, which let shoppers handle deliveries from retailers such as Vinted while earning Clubcard points on selected transactions.

Tesco said it would phase out the over-the-counter ParcelShop service and display local closure dates in stores as the wind-down continues through the month.

The decision comes as Evri shifts focus to a new retail partner, Asda, after announcing a £50 million expansion of its UK parcel network.

For Tesco customers, the change means parcel desks will disappear before Christmas, while Evri prepares to expand its supermarket footprint under Asda's brand.

Three Years of Partnership Come to a Close

The collaboration between Tesco and Evri reflected a wider shift towards 'out-of-home delivery networks', offering shoppers a convenient alternative to home collections and returns.

But as online shopping volumes and customer expectations evolve, Evri is turning to larger, multi-format retailers capable of supporting its growing logistics infrastructure.

The expansion is part of Evri's £50 million investment plan to increase its ParcelShop network to 25,000 UK locations by 2030.

Tesco has not yet confirmed whether it will partner with another courier, though analysts expect the supermarket to continue developing in-store services designed to boost footfall beyond grocery sales.

Asda to Host 1,200 New Evri Parcel Desks

Evri's new deal with Asda represents a like-for-like replacement in scale but a significant upgrade in scope.

Under the partnership, the ParcelShop service, already trialled at around 300 Asda locations, will expand to all 1,200 Asda supermarkets, superstores and Express sites by April 2026.

Described by both companies as a 'first for a UK supermarket', the rollout will make Asda the only national chain to host Evri ParcelShops across its entire retail estate.

Customers will be able to send, collect and return parcels during their normal shopping trips, further blending logistics with everyday retail convenience.

Evri said the partnership builds on its fast-growing out-of-home network, with more than 97% of urban consumers now living within a mile of one of its drop-off points.

Chris Hall, Asda's Vice President for Logistics, said the tie-up was driven by customer demand for flexibility.

'We know how much our customers value convenience, and this gives them the option to collect or return an Evri parcel whether they're popping in for a pint of milk or doing their big shop,' he said.

Evri's £50m Expansion to Double Its UK Network

Evri Chief Executive Martijn de Lange hailed the Asda partnership as a 'landmark moment' in the company's plan to build a delivery network 'fit for the modern UK shopper'.

The Asda rollout, he said, strengthens Evri's commitment to offering greater choice, convenience and sustainability across the UK.

The timing is crucial. With parcel volumes expected to surge in the run-up to Christmas, the first phase of Asda's service will be operational 'just in time for the festive season', giving shoppers another reason to combine deliveries and returns with their weekly grocery run.

For Tesco, the decision marks the end of a logistics experiment that helped normalise parcel collection at supermarket tills.

For Asda and Evri, it signals the start of a partnership aimed at capturing the future of British convenience retailing, one parcel at a time.

