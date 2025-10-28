Walmart is ringing in the holiday season early with a sleigh full of deals, announcing its most ambitious Black Friday and Cyber Monday lineup yet.

In a blog post, the retail giant promised deeper discounts, new brands and a festive shopping experience wrapped in the whimsical world of WhoKnewVille. It is a colourful, Dr Seuss-inspired campaign designed to sprinkle magic and markdowns across every aisle.

'Nobody does low prices like we do,' said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart US, emphasising the retailer's focus on affordability. He added that Walmart aims to lead on convenience, helping customers enjoy their 'best, brightest and most budget-friendly holiday yet.'

A Season of Savings

This year's Black Friday events kick off on 14 November, marking the start of a three-part sales extravaganza featuring thousands of deals, from luxury labels to family favourites.

Shoppers can expect up to 60 per cent off top brands such as Apple, Dyson, LEGO, Levi's and Barbie. On top of that, Walmart is offering thousands of gifts under $20 (£15), available both online and in stores.

For those planning ahead, the first wave runs 14–16 November at 7 pm ET, with early access granted to Walmart+ members five hours earlier. A second event follows 25–30 November, and Cyber Monday deals, available online only, go live on 1 December.

Early Highlights: TVs, Toys and More

Walmart has already teased some standout bargains.

Tech lovers can snap up the 98-inch TCL QLED 4K Google TV for $998 (£746), down from $1,798 (£1,345), one of the biggest price drops of the season.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum, normally $729 (£545), will sell for $399.99 (£299), while craft enthusiasts can grab the Cricut Explore 3 Bundle at less than half price, now $197.99 (£148).

Budget-friendly gifts include:

Barbie Malibu Travel Playset – $12 (£9)

Cate & Chloe Swarovski Hoop Earrings – $15.99 (£12)

Cozy Haven Faux Fur Throw Blanket – $13 (£10)

Melissa & Doug Chunky Puzzles – $7 (£5)

Men's & Women's Levi's Signature Denim – $15 (£11)

Bigger-ticket items such as the Ford 24V Ride-On Car and Sportspower 14-ft Trampolinewill also see prices cut nearly in half.

Seamless Shopping for the Holiday Rush

Walmart is not only lowering prices but also streamlining the shopping experience.

Customers can choose from curbside pickup, express delivery in 30 minutes or less, and two-day shipping. The retailer's focus on convenience is part of its strategy to merge physical and digital shopping, letting people browse deals online, in stores or even through their smart TVs.

Walmart+ members get early access to each event, giving them a head start on high-demand products before they sell out. The added perks of free delivery and faster returns reinforce Walmart's bid to compete with Amazon and other e-commerce giants.

With three major sales events, thousands of markdowns and an early start to the festivities, Walmart's 2025 Black Friday promises to be its biggest yet.

The State of Holiday Spending

Walmart's strategy is being closely watched by retail analysts as a barometer for the broader holiday shopping season and the health of the consumer economy.

With gifts under $20 (£15) and discounts of up to 60 per cent, Walmart is targeting customers eager to celebrate but mindful of tight budgets.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) projects that shoppers will spend an average of $890.49 (£666) per person on gifts, food and decorations this year, slightly below last year's record-breaking figure.

Despite lingering uncertainty, the data suggests consumers remain determined to make the season special, with timing, pricing and convenience driving their decisions.

By launching multiple sales events, offering early access for Walmart+ members and improving delivery options, Walmart is adapting to an era of cautious yet optimistic shoppers.

If forecasts hold true, this Black Friday could mark another turning point where smart pricing meets enduring holiday spirit.