The Miss Cosmo International pageant has crowned its second titleholder in Miss USA Yolina Lindquist. Lindquist becomes the second ever contestant, and the first American, to win the contest that started in 2024.

Lindquist was crowned Miss Cosmo International 2025 in its grand finale at the Cong Vien Sang Tao Creative Park in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam on 20 December, 2025. She succeeded Miss Indonesia Ketut Permata Juliastrid, who won in the pageant's inaugural competition in 2024. Lindquist bested 70 candidates for the title, with Miss Philippines' Chelsea Fernandez coming in as a runner-up.

Life and Experience in the Pageant Scene

Born in Metropolis, Illinois, Lindquist graduated from Southern Illinois University with Bachelors' Degrees in German, Business Administration, International Relations, and Economics. Lindquist was also an active leader of six student organisations as she balanced her academics. She was also named Economic Senior of the Year at SIU.

Miss Cosmo is not Lindquist's first time competing in a pageant. She started as early as 2021, when she joined Miss Metropolis Outstanding Teen. In 2023, she competed for Miss Illinois USA representing Southern Illinois, placing third runner-up. Lindquist would compete in the same pageant again in 2025 and placed as first runner-up.

Miss Cosmo 2025 Win

She represented her state again in Miss Cosmo USA in 2025, winning the opportunity to represent the country on the international stage on 19 October.

'It's been a very quick turnaround to prepare myself to compete at the international level,' said Lindquist before she travelled to Vietnam, referencing the mere weeks she had to prepare. 'But I have an amazing team behind me, and I'm just ready to put in all the hard work and see it show forth.'

'My goal as Miss Cosmo USA is to show the world that intelligence and ambition are absolutely beautiful,' said Lindquist in her official introduction. 'I represent the modern American woman, who values education, diversity, and global awareness.'

Lindquist also shared another reason why she joined the pageant, wanting to inspire girls all over the world to dream. 'If you dream it, and aim for it, you will achieve it. Just don't let anything hold you back.'

Lindquist joined 70 other delegates from participating countries in the Miss Cosmo International pageant. She promoted her 'Courage Over Cancer' platform, which supports research, fundraising, and patient outreach. Her platform, which she has advocated for years, is rooted in her personal experiences in losing loved ones to the illness.

Lindquist made it to the top five alongside Fernandez, Miss Brazil Gabriela Borges, Miss Panama Italy Mora, and Miss Myanmar Myint Myat Moe. Lindquist would ultimately win Miss Cosmo 2025 as its second-ever titleholder, succeeding Miss Cosmo Indonesia.

Aside from the title, Lindquist would also receive £78,400 ($100,000) to fund her advocacies, as well as one-year accommodations. She will also become the official ambassador of the charity initiatives supported by Miss Cosmo.