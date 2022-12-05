Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo took some time off from the team's gruelling schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. With the team now qualified for the round of 16, he enjoyed some down time with partner Georgina Rodriguez, who surprised fans by sharing sexy bikini photos taken from a Qatari beach.

Rodriguez was spotted dressed modestly in the stands as she watched Portugal lose to South Korea in their final group stage match. She was joined by a group of friends and the children she shares with Ronaldo.

Despite the loss, Portugal have already gathered enough points to make it through to the knockout rounds. They have a few days off before facing Switzerland on Tuesday, and Ronaldo took the time to relax with the bikini clad beauty out in a beach. Rodriguez tagged the location as Doha on her Instagram stories, as she posed wearing a green two-piece bikini.

Georgina Rodríguez se destapa en Catar y se muestra en sugerente bikini https://t.co/KfpwyTvPF5 pic.twitter.com/ENIf43qV1g — AquiAhoraGT (@AquiAhoraGT) December 4, 2022

It was earlier thought that fans won't be seeing racy photos from WAGs during the tournament in Qatar due to the country's strict dress code. However, Rodriguez somehow proved that she can still wear bikinis even while in the strict Muslim state. It is unclear if she and Ronaldo were in a private location or if it was accessible to the general public.

Despite showing off the bikini photo on social media, Rodriguez has been dressed appropriately while out in public in Qatar. The same could not be said about former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll, who has been seen wearing extremely revealing outfits while watching matches inside the World Cup venues.

She has faced backlash from fans, who have been accusing her of disrespecting the host nation's culture. It is unclear if local authorities will pursue a case against Knoll, who could be facing fines and even jail time for her inappropriate clothing.

Back to the football, Croatia will face Japan on Monday, while Portugal will be facing Switzerland on Tuesday.