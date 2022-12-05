The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar made it clear that attendees are expected to respect the country's conservative culture. Fans have been advised long before the start of the event that modest attire is expected, and behaviour such as public displays of affection must be avoided.

However, former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll decided that these rules do not apply to her. The model has been hitting the headlines for strutting around Qatar both in and out of the stadiums wearing extremely revealing clothes. In one of the national team's matches, she was seen inside the stadium wearing only a bra top in patriotic colours paired with body hugging leggings.

Ivana's patriotic dress attempted to rally Croatia's players to a win against Morocco pic.twitter.com/cNSdoDG4AA — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) December 2, 2022

Ironically, some Qatari men were spotted grinning while taking photos of the scantily clad Croatian. Photographers and fellow fans also took photos of her without hesitation.

However, even though the locals looked delighted as they were snapping away using their mobile phone cameras, high-profile Qatari businessman Mohammed Hassan Al-Jefairi said that they were not taking photos because they liked what they were seeing.

Just for your info they take a photo not because they like her but because they don’t like the way she is miss dressed on regards to our culture



You can confirm this with any local Qatari



Probably to report it — محمد الجفيري (@maljefairi) December 2, 2022

"Just for your information, they don't take the picture because they like her, but because they don't like the way she is dressed, in a way that is inappropriate for our culture," he said, adding that the men were probably planning on using the photos as evidence to report her to authorities.

📸 Former miss Croatia Model Ivana Knoll today during Croatia vs Belgium Match 🇭🇷#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/bbHgCOENav — Sports Freak (@OfficialSfreak) December 1, 2022

Knoll had been wearing a variety of outfits in the red and white chequered theme inspired by the Croatian flag. Apart from the bra top, she has also been seen wearing a body suit that resembles a one-piece swimsuit. She wore this out in public without any shorts or trousers to cover up her legs. All of her outfits also reveal an ample amount of cleavage.

Miss Croatia is being criticized for wearing body revealing clothing during World Cup matches in Qatar. 🤔🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/EIyDNjv9ML — Adam Maina ™ 🌱 (@AdamMaina_) November 25, 2022

Meanwhile, even though the Qatari men's actions also raised eyebrows, a significant number of people, including Croatians themselves, have been slamming Knoll for her defiance. Even though there has been outrage about the strict laws in the host country, many still feel that she has gone too far in blatantly disrespecting the local culture.