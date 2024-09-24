Millions of individuals around the world rely on prescription glasses to help them see, but with rising material costs, retail markups, and insurance limitations, getting the glasses you need may feel like you're parting with an arm and a leg. Glasses2You, an online glasses retailer that has grown to become one of the largest online glasses companies in the market right now, is helping thousands of people find affordable eyewear.

Russell Andrew co-founded Glasses2You in 2005 in the United Kingdom. Andrew was inspired by his experiences trying to find affordable glasses. Having been overcharged by his local optician, Andrew looked for another way to bring affordable eyewear to the masses.

For the last 19 years, Glasses2You has been in the eyewear game, allowing customers to save more money while providing the same great quality eyewear as other retailers in the market.

Quality Online Service

Glasses2You has sold to over 100,000 previous customers, becoming one of the highest-rated glasses retailers (rated #1 on Trustpilot for prescription-glasses-specific retailers).

But Glasses2You has also faced its fair share of challenges, such as fighting consumers' hesitancy to order glasses online. Some customers question how they can choose a frame without actually trying them on first, how a distant optician knows someone's prescription, or what glasses would sit right if they've never physically seen their face.

Despite shoppers' worries about purchasing glasses online, Glasses2You has proven that online glasses are not only more affordable but also that an optician doesn't need to be up close and personal to assist you in buying eyewear.

Another way this brand has been competing against high street opticians and other online glasses retailers is by maintaining competitive pricing while ensuring that quality remains high, a balance made possible by Glasses2You's efficient, low-overhead business model.

Topnotch Reviews

Today, the company has over 12,000 5-star reviews, proving that eyewear customers can be just as satisfied shopping online while saving up to 70% compared to high-street retailers.

Ordering your glasses online is easier than you may think. First, you need an up-to-date vision prescription. If you have a current one from a previous provider, Glasses2You will take that. If not, you must book one with your local optician.

Then comes the fun part, though it may sometimes be overwhelming—selecting your frames. Glasses2You offers a range of styles and colours, helping you find the right pair to meet your lifestyle needs while flattering your face. Many options exist, from Guess Marciano's retro glasses and Olivia's colour pop frames to Serpens's more minimalist style.

To help you make your decision, the website guides you with information you may want to consider when selecting your frames, such as how to understand the measurements for lens diameter, bridge, arm length, frame width, and height of the lenses. Then, you can use the handy 'Virtual Mirror' Glasses2You offers, which enables your webcam to recognize your face and allows you to try on many different pairs of glasses to get a better idea of what suits you best from the comfort of your home.

This brand understands customers' needs for glasses that fit seamlessly into the various aspects of their lives while enhancing their looks. For general customers, professionals, and fashion-conscious individuals, Glasses2You offers cheap glasses. This company plans to continue offering affordable eyewear solutions while expanding to meet current trends and customers' needs.