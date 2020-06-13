Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney has been fired from "Good Morning America" by ABC. The network is cutting ties with the stylist. Recently Canadian lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter accused Mulroney of exhibiting "textbook white privilege" and "very problematic behaviour."

"[Mulroney] is stepping away from her professional engagements and that includes Good Morning America. She will no longer appear on our show," the ABC show's Twitter account announced on Friday.

As Jessica Mulroney said last night, she is stepping away from her professional engagements and that includes Good Morning America. She will no longer appear on our show. June 12, 2020

The stylist joined the show as a contributor in October 2018 and hosted regular fashion segments.

Sasha Exeter shared a video on her Instagram on Wednesday in which she alleged that Mulroney used "her wealth, her perceived power and privilege" to intimidate her and potential business deals. She even claimed that the stylist sent her a written threat. Mulroney apologised to the blogger in the comments. But, Exeter shared a screenshot in which Mulroney direct-messaged her threatening to sue her for libel.

Meanwhile, Mulroney's husband Ben, who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, later shared an apology on Instagram. He admitted that Exeter "rightfully" called his wife out "for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society."

Mulroney promised to "do better" in the future, and announced she would step away from her social media accounts in order to spotlight black creatives in her industry and "take this time to reflect."

However, the accusations by Exeter led to Canadian TV network CTV pulling out the stylist's wedding series with immediate effect. "I Do, Redo" has bene pulled out from all channels and platforms "effective immediately," adding that the host's conduct conflicted with CTV's "commitment to diversity and equality."

This apart, Canadian department store Hudson's Bay, in which Mulroney was a fashion and bridal specialist since 2014, also severed ties with her on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reports that the Duchess of Sussex is "mortified" by her friend's "tone deaf" comments to Exeter. "Meghan is absolutely mortified that she's been dragged into this complete mess. She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation (with the fashion influencer) was tone-deaf and heartbreaking," a close friend of Meghan said.