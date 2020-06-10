Meghan Markle delivered a powerful speech about injustice against George Floyd and Black Lives Matter to the class of 2020 of her former high school Immaculate Heart High. The speech reportedly was "pretty raw" and broke the pupils into tears during their virtual graduation ceremony.

The Duchess of Sussex openly expressed her thoughts on George Floyd's death that triggered massive protest across the US. Through her speech, she urged the young generation to use their voice to stop injustice. During the speech, she recalled riots of 1992 that occurred due to an act of racism and named several other African Americans who were killed unjustly by police in recent years.

"As we've all seen over the last week, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of LA, has been absolutely devastating. And I wasn't sure what I could say to you," Meghan said in her speech. "I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn't, or that it would get picked apart, and I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing. Because George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered."

A source told Newsweek that the Duchess of Sussex made the speech without using notes and after having several conversations with "community figures" whether to speak out or not.

"As you can probably tell, it's pretty raw and she spoke without notes. But she's been having lots of conversations about the issue before filming," a friend told the publication of the duchess' speech.

In addition, it is revealed that her "private calls" and discussions about the issues "helped form her view" that she presented in the candid speech. The video reportedly left the students "stunned and excited" as it came out as a surprise to them.

Meanwhile, in her speech, Meghan did admit saying that she wanted to say the right thing and did not want to be "picked apart." Nevertheless, some pupils shared their experience and one of them admitted ending up "crying."

As per the publication, this happens to be Meghan's "most political speech" with "bold comments" which she may not have been able to make as a "senior working member of the royal family." "You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you have ever been able to. Because most of you are 18 or you're going to turn 18 you are going to vote," Meghan said in her speech.