Sarah Ferguson is facing another health hurdle following reports that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer. She was previously diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer last June and underwent single mastectomy.

In a statement published by People, a representative for the 64-year-old shared that she "has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma". A cancerous mole was identified after she had several moles removed and analysed by a dermatologist when she had her reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy.

"The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was," the spokesperson said adding that Ferguson "believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma".

She reportedly took some time to recuperate at MAYRLIFE clinic, a medical health resort in Altaussee, Austria, following the skin cancer diagnosis and is receiving treatment in London.

Fergie, as she is widely known, "is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages", the spokesperson noted adding: "Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the Duchess remains in good spirits."

An unnamed friend of Ferguson echoed the sentiment, telling the magazine that getting a skin cancer diagnosis in "a matter of months has obviously been a shock and a blow". But she is "very resilient and in good spirits," the source said, adding that "her time in Austria helped her gather her strength and her family is supporting her".

The Duchess of York previously celebrated beating breast cancer in a New Year's eve message posted on her Instagram, in which she looked back over her memorable events over the past year.

She wrote: "I hope everyone is enjoying their holiday celebrations today. 2023 hasn't been without its ups and downs, trials, lessons, laughter, miracles and joy. I made the Sunday Times Top 5 bestseller list for my historical romance novel, 'A Most Intriguing Lady!'"

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I beat breast cancer and now I have got a Derek on my left," she added alluding to her reconstructed left breast which she has called her "new best friend Derek" who saved her life.

"I have a new grandchild!!! I have had the pleasure of meeting some very inspiring people from around the world with beautiful stories to tell. I have discovered within myself that I, too, have more stories to tell. I am 64 and just getting started. I hope everyone takes time to reflect and to look forward with love and positivity. Happy New Year, #2024!" she concluded.

The duchess previously credited her "wonderful daughters" Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, in their support through her breast cancer journey. She called them her "wholehearted cheerleaders" and her "devoted champions" and her soulmates who "have been as supportive as can be, as they always are".

The Duchess of York was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer during a routine mammogram screening and was advised to have single mastectomy right away. Since then she has been nothing but positive about her experience and used it to encourage others to have themselves checked for cancer.

She has spoken about the importance of early detection during several TV interviews and in her podcast "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah". In one episode, she looked back at her father's death from prostate cancer and admitted that she does not mind if people do not want to hear from her. Nonetheless, she wants every single person listening to the podcast "to go get checked, go get screened and go do it".