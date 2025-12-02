State leaders are sending in their laws to regulate AI, but Google CEO Sundar Pichai warns that it could leave US companies struggling to compete globally. Pichai, instead, calls for a national approach to artificial intelligence regulation in the US.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Pichai said more than 1,000 AI-related bills are currently moving through state legislatures. Without a unified AI law, this creates a 'confusing' patchwork that may block state innovation.

There's a need to balance AI use safety with progress, he argued, believing that a national framework would protect users while maintaining US competitiveness against fast-moving rivals like China. Pichai explained that this is where the dual-use nature of AI can be regulated, which can both benefit society and be exploited by bad actors.

Pichai: State Laws Could Weaken US Competitiveness in AI

Pichai warned that state-by-state regulation risks slowing the US AI sector.

'How do you cope with those varied regulations, and how do you compete with countries like China, which are moving fast in this technology?' he asked during the interview.

He stated that the country needs a national law to simplify rules and avoid confusion for companies developing AI products. Without this law, businesses may face setbacks when expanding their services across states. They could potentially fall behind international competitors who can operate under consistent guidelines.

The Google chief emphasised that AI regulation should not stifle innovation. 'We have to get the balance right', he said, explaining that laws must protect people without halting progress.

Pichai proposed a framework that encourages development while also setting clear safety guidelines. This will help ensure that AI technologies are used responsibly.

International cooperation is also a must, noting that governments must work together to establish shared standards, which will be helpful for those expanding globally. More than anything, this approach, he said, would prevent countries from weaponising AI and reduce the risk of misuse on a global scale.

Unified AI Rule to Balance Benefits and Risks

While advocating regulation, Pichai noted AI's potential to improve society. He cited medical applications, including developing new drugs and cancer treatments, as areas where AI can have a transformative impact.

Pichai compared concerns about AI use undermining human thought to early scepticism about Google Search. He believes society will adapt and creativity will continue to flourish alongside AI. "I expect our creative days are going to be even richer in the future", he said.

However, he also warned that AI tools can be misused by criminals or malicious actors.

Google has deployed defensive AI technologies such as SynthID, which can detect AI-generated images and videos used in scams. Pichai described this as part of their effort to use AI on the defensive side, matching the capabilities of potential bad actors.

'The journey of humanity is always, 'How do you harness technology to benefit society?' And I think this technology is no different', he said.

With the global AI boom, companies are catching up to innovate. At the same time, state governments are also attempting to regulate the sector themselves. Pichai urged lawmakers to act swiftly to ensure the US remains unified and competitive, and AI development benefits society safely.