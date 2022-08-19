Google announced a major update to its Stable channel of the Chrome browser on Wednesday.

The Google Chrome update, which comprises a much-needed fix for a nasty bug, is slated to roll out shortly. Dubbed CVE-2022-2856, it fixes "insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents," as per Google advisory.

Intents allude to a method of passing data from inside Google Chrome to another app, such as the share button on the browser's address bar. Input validation is one of the most common flaws in code, according to the Dark Reading blog. Christian Resell and Ashley Shen of the Google Threat Analysis Group originally reported the exploit.

Regrettably, that's all the information about the bug available at the moment. Other key details about the exploit have been kept under wraps in the Chromium bugs group. Also, these pieces of information can only be accessed by people who are registered with Chromium.

Alternatively, you can check these details if you are working on related components. However, Google will reveal the details once a specific percentage of users apply the relevant updates.

The 104.0.5112.101 update will roll out for Mac and Linux. Likewise, the 104.0.5112.102/101 update will be released for Windows.

However, the search engine giant did not confirm the exact date when the updates will be available. Nevertheless, the company noted that the updates will "roll out over the coming days/weeks."

In the meantime, you can manually update Google Chrome from Settings. Follow these steps:

Open Chrome on your PC.

Go to More at the top right.

Now, Click Help, and go to About Google Chrome

Click Update Google Chrome

Click Relaunch

If the icon is green, the update was released less than two days ago.

If the icon is orange, the update was released about 4 days ago.

A red icon indicates that the update was released about a week ago.

It is worth mentioning here that the button will not appear if you're already on the latest version. The new Google Chrome update includes ten other security fixes.