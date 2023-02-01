Over the last few months, the tech industry has been witnessing mass layoffs. Firms like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Google have cut a total of 50,000 jobs.

Now, one of Google's employees has claimed that he found out he had been laid off while feeding his newborn daughter.

Nicholas Dufau made the revelations in a LinkedIn post. He further stated that he was hired by the company for six months as part of the associate product council.

He was given parental leave on January 17 after the birth of his daughter. But three days into his leave, he was given a termination letter, and he lost access to all of his Google accounts immediately.

"On Friday morning at 2 a.m., while feeding my infant, I received a notification that I had lost access to my Google corporate accounts. I had been laid off via automated email," Dufau wrote on LinkedIn.

Dufau is not the only Google employee who has shared his story. Several of them came forward to share their bitter experiences.

Nicole Tsai shared her experience on TikTok. In a vlog posted on the app, she narrated how she was not even consulted before being laid off. Tsai used to work as a Partner Services Programme Manager at Google before she got her termination letter through email.

"I called my boss back and we just sobbed over the phone because she was also finding out about my layoff for the first time today too," Nicole said.

"I think the worst part is that it seems like no one was consulted on this decision and everyone was just finding out about the layoffs at the same time. It felt like a really bad game of Russian Roulette and there was no consistency around who was let go," she added. The clip has racked up more than 4.2 million views so far.