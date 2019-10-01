Google may soon launch an app that will ensure a user's safety during car crashes. An automatic car crash detection feature was found in an app that has since been removed from the Google Play Store.

XDA Developers discovered the feature -- the unannounced "Personal Safety" app on Monday.

The app description read that it was "an app for Pixel phones to help users stay safe and connected to first responders and emergency contacts."

The app log reads:

Personal Safety is an app for Pixel phones that helps you stay safe and connected to first responders and your emergency contacts.

If your phone detects that you've been in a car crash, it can help reach 911 for you. Car crash detection is available in the United States.

Enter medical information and choose your emergency contacts. By default, this info is available when your phone is locked to help first responders.

With emergency sharing, you can quickly share a short message and your current location with all of your emergency contacts.

How the app detects car crash is also interesting. It mainly depends on GPS to detect if the car is still moving. It uses motion sensors and readings from the accelerometer and sounds from the microphone. Once it detects that something has gone wrong, it will first sound an alarm at maximum volume and confirm if the user needs help. If the user fails to respond, it will immediately call 911 (in the US) and send the user's location. In case the user is not in a condition that he/she can speak, there is an option to respond by tapping one of the three options – medical, fire or police.

The app will also let users set emergency contacts and share their status in case of an accident.

The app is expected to be released first for Pixel phones and then roll out for all phones having Android Q.