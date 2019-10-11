Now that the tech industry has finished analysing everything that went down during Microsoft's 2019 Surface event, Google is next on the list. The tech company is slated to host its annual hardware reveal next week. Some of the products anticipated to take the stage are the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Nest Wifi, Nest Mini smart speaker and the Pixelbook Go. With only a few days left before the show, it seems that a prototype of its new laptop somehow ended up in the wild.

9to5Google appears to have gotten its hands on the prototype and shared details about its specifications. According to the publication, the laptop was provided by a trustworthy source, which speaks about its authenticity. Hence, this could be the final production model minus the logo and the branding, which have temporary placeholders instead.

The model in question comes in a light shade of pink like the Not Pink variant of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. That goes for the top section including the lid. However, after flipping the Pixelbook Go upside down, the bottom section sports a salmon colour, giving it a darker contrast. Furthermore, the material was not specified but features a ribbed texture akin to that of a washboard as described by The Verge. This probably helps keep it from sliding when it is on someone's lap or on other surfaces.

Hands-on Pixelbook Go images reveal the upcoming Chromebook in full Via Imran pic.twitter.com/c5qMRhsDuQ — Nizam Uddin Imran (@imran123bd) October 11, 2019

Moving back to the upper portion, as with the base, the material was not indicated but the matte paint finish is reportedly soft to the touch. Those who own the Google Pixel 3 or 3XL can liken it to the frosted glass on the back panel of the mobile phone.

Further inspection shows a familiar keyboard layout, with the Google Assistant button sitting between the "alt" and "ctrl" key on the left. On the other hand, the caps lock key is replaced by the home button. Two top-firing speakers flank each side of the keyboard and are purportedly loud. It is equipped with a 13.3-inch touch display, which Google will be offering in Full HD or 4K Molecular Display versions. Buyers can also choose from different processors, storage and two colours.