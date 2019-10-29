After the enormous success of "Game of Thrones," showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss got fans excited when they joined the crew of Disney Lucasfilm's upcoming "Star Wars" trilogy. However, months later the duo has called it quits.

David Benioff and Benioff Weiss, the celebrated producer and screenwriter pair, signed a deal with Disney Lucasfilms in February 2018. The highly publicised announcement revealed that the duo will write and produce the post-Skywalker era movies starting with a new storyline. The first of their "Star Wars" movie was scheduled to release in 2022 and it was supposed to bring about a new story, different from JJ Abrahams Skywalker saga.

Recently, The Emmy prize winners signed a monumental agreement with Netflix estimated to be US$200 million to produce exclusive content for the streaming service.

Truth be told! Benioff and Weiss are much-sought-after producers after the massive success of "Game of Thrones". As per the statement, the reason why the pair decided to step away from the highly anticipated project is their busy schedules. They feared that they may not be able "to do justice" to Star Wars and Netflix.

"We love Star Wars," Benioff and Weiss' said in a statement as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. "When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything."

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy added a few praises for Benioff and Weiss in the statement. She said that they are "incredible storytellers" and the studio hopes that they could include them in their journey sometime in the future.

It still remains unclear whether Disney will go forward with the trilogy that the "Game of Thrones" duo was planning. Will they be replaced, or will the trilogy be completely scrapped off from "Star Wars" franchise, remains to be seen.

In the meantime, fans are preparing themselves for the end of "Star Wars" nine-part "Skywalker saga." "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is slated to release on December 20, 2019 featuring Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant and Lupita Nyong'o.