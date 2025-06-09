A shooting on the Las Vegas Strip has left two people dead and triggered a city-wide manhunt. The violent attack, which unfolded on Sunday night, 8 June 2025, was captured in real-time on a YouTube livestream — and the footage has since gone viral across social media.

Gunfire erupted just after 10:40pm near the Bellagio Fountains, one of the city's busiest tourist spots.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed that officers were already patrolling the area when shots were fired along the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

'The shooting did not occur inside a casino. Please avoid the area,' the LVMPD said in a statement shared via The New York Post.

Livestream Shows Moment Shots Were Fired

According to News18, the attack was caught on a livestream and quickly circulated across X (formerly Twitter), YouTube and TikTok. In the clip, a man is seen arguing with a woman in a packed pedestrian area.

She appears to try to calm the situation before the man suddenly pulls a gun and fires several rounds at someone out of frame. Screams erupt in the background.

The woman, visibly shaken, is heard shouting, 'Are you... kidding me?' as gunfire echoes through the Strip.

Seven shots were heard before the stream abruptly ended.

You can watch the footage below or you can click this link.

Two Dead, Gunman Identified

Undersheriff Andrew Walsh confirmed that two people were killed. He added that the gunman's identity is known to police and that there was an ongoing conflict between the suspect and one of the victims.

'At this point, every effort is being made by members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Department to locate, apprehend and arrest the suspect responsible for this crime,' said Walsh.

As of this writing, the suspect remains at large. Police have launched a full-scale manhunt.

Social Media Reacts

The livestream has fuelled online debate and speculation. Some users claim they witnessed the attack firsthand, while others expressed outrage at the violence playing out on a public platform.

'I was right across from the Bellagio when it happened,' one user posted on X.

Another wrote: 'What's happening when you can't even livestream without someone pulling a gun?'

Others speculated about the motive, with some blaming personal rivalries among local streamers.

'Possibly jealousy or a Vegas streaming beef — still no excuse,' said user @Checked_Out802.

He also shared a photo of someone he claimed was the gunman.

'Just guessing but can't imagine anyone in the right state of mind would think I'm going to open fire on the strip, that'll boost the city and my YT!' he added.

Public Urged to Share Information

Police are urging anyone with information or video evidence to come forward. Witnesses or those with tips should call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 702-385-5555.