While George Takei has written a number of books, none have been more intimate than his latest. 'It Rhymes With Takei' gives us a look at how he worked on coming out as gay by the age of 68. The book also gives us his perspective as a child, growing up, political activism, and his acting career.

Takei Sharing Coming Out Story in New Book

Takei's latest book is a graphic novel, which was made mindfully to give it more accessibility. He mentioned that his youth was a 'childhood of deprivation' with no radio or newspapers.

For context, he was 5 years old during World War II. The Star Trek actor and his family experienced being taken to Japanese internment camps. At one point, his family was released and moved to Skid Row, where comic books gave him a wider perspective.

Takei is hoping his memoir will reach audiences both young and old with its bright colors and engaging illustrations. He especially aims for it to resonate with young activists.

The title itself is a callback to a notable, humorous take. In 2011, he opposed the 'on't say gay' legislation in Tennessee with his name simply because it rhymed. Takei once said 'If you're in a festive mood, you can march in a Takei Pride parade!' in a YouTube video in 2011.

Funnily enough, Takei's first acting gig included pretending to be straight. He likened the feeling of being different from his heterosexual peers to being 'imprisoned' as a child.

Similarly, being closeted felt like he was living inauthentically. This reflected for some time in his life. Takei only came out in 2005 despite having relationships with men throughout most of his adult life.

What really changed his outlook was when former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger vetoed a bill legalising gay marriage in California. Of course, it became legal in 2008. Takei and his partner Altman were the first same-sex couple to apply for a marriage license in West Hollywood.

Takei on Trump and Anti-LGBTQ Legislation

Given his stance, Takei aired his displeasure on President Donald Trump and the Alien Enemies Act. The bill seeks to round up groups of immigrants in the country, the same law that detained Japanese Americans.

Takei has a history of activism and public service. His service included volunteering, working on political campaigns, and serving on a committee for planning the Los Angeles subway system.

He once appeared on a season of Trump's 'Celebrity Apprentice' in 2013. Takei met Trump with hopes to make the case for the 'financial benefits' of marriage equality with no luck.

In 2015, Trump told Time Magazine that he might have supported internment. Takei, during this time, was starring in a Broadway musical inspired by his family's internment experience. Notably, he saved a seat for Trump in the audience every night.

A decade and two Trump administrations later, Takei fears for the state of democracy under Trump. He has called him 'the biggest Klingon' around, referencing humanoid alien antagonists from the Star Trek franchise.

Funnily enough, a few things are giving him hope. One of these is that 'the Republicans are starting to fight amongst themselves.' After Elon Musk and Trump's interactions on X, this isn't so farfetched.