In June 2025, Scottish physics teacher Kirsty Buchan was removed from the teaching register after pupils at her secondary school discovered her explicit OnlyFans account.

The 34-year-old, who had taught at Bannerman High School in Glasgow, was found to have brought the profession into disrepute by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS).

Buchan had been operating on the adult content platform under the alias 'Jessica Jackrabbit'.

However, her real identity was not sufficiently obscured, and once pupils discovered the account, its content was widely circulated among students, prompting a number of formal complaints.

The GTCS disciplinary panel concluded that Buchan had failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries.

It found that she had not made reasonable efforts to conceal her occupation and had, in some instances, leveraged her status as a teacher to promote her online persona. These actions, the panel said, were incompatible with her responsibilities as an educator.

A Second Life Exposed

Originally from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Buchan told media outlets she had joined OnlyFans due to financial hardship.

A single mother, she claimed her teacher's salary had left her struggling to provide for her family.

In an interview with the Daily Star, she said her earnings on the platform had soared—at one point reaching £60,000 in a single month—and described the move as 'the best financial decision I've ever made'.

Despite her personal circumstances, the GTCS was not persuaded that they justified her actions. In its ruling, the panel said she had shown a 'serious lack of judgment' and had failed to uphold the standards expected of teachers in Scotland.

While the economic climate had been difficult, the GTCS stated this did not excuse the public availability of explicit material that was clearly linked to her role in education.

Warnings Ignored

Evidence presented at the hearing revealed that Buchan had previously been warned by school leadership about her social media activity.

Bannerman High School headteacher Seonaidh Black described her as 'bubbly' and 'enthusiastic' but said she had been advised that her online content risked compromising her professional image.

Nevertheless, these warnings were not heeded. In December 2022, Buchan resigned from her post after pupils unearthed her OnlyFans account.

By that time, screenshots of her material had already circulated in student group chats, resulting in widespread disruption within the school community.

Concerned parents lodged complaints, and Glasgow City Council subsequently supported the GTCS in its investigation.

Personal Freedom or Professional Breach?

At the centre of the case lies a broader societal question: should teachers be held to different standards in their personal lives?

Buchan has argued that she was unfairly punished for how she chose to earn a living outside the classroom.

She told the media that the teaching council's response was 'outdated' and driven by moral judgement rather than a fair assessment of her professional abilities.

However, the GTCS maintained that the role of a teacher demands a high degree of public trust—particularly from parents of school-aged children.

When that trust is compromised by a teacher's public conduct, it affects not only the individual's standing but also the reputation of the wider school and the education sector as a whole.

A Career Rewritten

Now struck off the teaching register, Buchan has stated she has no intention of returning to the classroom. Instead, she plans to continue producing adult content, claiming she earns more in a week than she did in a month as a teacher.

Buchan's case has divided public opinion, with some viewing her as a victim of outdated moral expectations, and others supporting the teaching council's stance on professional boundaries.

As more educators turn to social media and side jobs in an economy where second incomes are increasingly the norm, professional bodies may face growing pressure to adapt—or risk appearing out of touch.