The Greek government has great news for thousands of holidaymakers whose vacations were recently ruined in Greece due to the wildfires.

When the forest fires broke out in July, especially on the Greek island of Rhodes, more than 20,000 people were evacuated. Among them were thousands of UK travellers who were forced to fly back home, wrecking their summer travel plans.

Free holiday next year

The prime minister of Greece has promised a free one-week holiday in Rhodes for travellers who had to flee the island due to the wildfires, reported BBC.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said people could take up the offer next year during spring or autumn. However, he did not give any further details of how the free week could be claimed, or how the scheme would work.

"The Greek government will offer one week of free holiday on Rhodes next spring or fall for all of those whose holiday was cut short due to the wildfires," Mr. Mitsotakis said.

Locals unhappy with govt's free holiday decision

While Mr. Mitsotakis's announcement was appreciated by the foreign tourists, it did not go down very well with the locals. Some Greeks took to social media to share their frustration at Mr. Mitsotakis' initiative.

"Greeks may not get to go on vacation, but they will pay for foreigners' vacations," wrote one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to MSN.

"Not a single day of paid hotel for the locals, Greeks and immigrants, who lost their homes all over Greece and slept in the ruins," wrote another user.

A third user wrote that "the wretchedness of compensating tourists while not funding the protection of dwindling flora and fauna goes beyond all limits."

In July, Rhodes experienced severe wildfires intensified by strong winds amidst a prolonged and extreme heatwave. For more than 10 days last month, Greece burnt under what is believed to be its longest July heatwave recorded in decades. The mercury hit 46°C but the temperatures have since dropped.

TUI Airways and Britain's low-cost carrier Jet2 had suspended passenger flights to Rhodes and flew in empty planes to evacuate tourists. There was an instance where an easyJet pilot flying British tourists to Rhodes even urged passengers to get off the plane before take-off as he said it was a "bad idea."

'Rhodes is back to normal'

While five people have lost their lives in Greece due to the devastating fires, not a single death was reported when the fires wreaked havoc on Rhodes.

To bring tourism back to the island, Greek travel agents have now launched a "Rhodes is safe" campaign. Even the country's prime minister has ensured that Rhodes is "back to normal."

"Not a single human life was lost in Rhodes, and no injuries were reported... We understand that guests have been inconvenienced, but I am happy to tell you that Rhodes is more welcoming than ever. The island is back to normal," added Mr. Mitsotakis.

Meanwhile, the Greek prime minister also acknowledged the hospitality and "support" offered by Rhodes residents to stranded tourists. He also encouraged travellers to consider the island as a last-minute holiday destination to help the beautiful place get back in the game amid the summer season.

UK Foreign Office's Greece advisory

Earlier, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed that the Greek government had "lifted" the "state of emergency" in Rhodes.

"Extreme temperatures are affecting many areas of Greece. There are active wildfires across Greece, including in populated areas on the mainland and a number of islands. The state of emergency in Rhodes, declared by the Greek authorities on 26 July, has now been lifted," wrote FCDO on their website.

But the UK Foreign Office also warned its people about how "unpredictable" forest fires can be.

"Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The situation can change quickly. If you are due to travel to an area that might be affected by wildfires, contact your travel operator or accommodation provider before you travel to check that it is not currently impacted. Make sure you have appropriate insurance," added FCDO in its travel advisory.