Holidaymakers have been warned that they may have to pay an additional tourist tax in a European hotspot in the coming days.

One of the favourite summer destinations among UK travellers, Greece, is set to introduce a tourist tax later this month ahead of the summer travel season. It is a part of their plans to repair damages caused by recent wildfires and floods caused by climate change.

Hotel prices in Greece are expected to rise as a result, with one or two-star hotels increasing by €1.50 per night, three-star hotels by €3, four-star hotels by €7, and five-star hotels by €10. The tax will be imposed from the months of March to October, according to reports in the English media.

The Greek government hopes the new tourist tax will bring in an extra €300 million in 2024. Apart from the hotels, the new tax will also apply to short-term rentals booked online, with apartments charged at €1.50 and single-family homes and luxury accommodations at €10 per night.

It is understood that these taxes won't be included in the prices given by travel agents or operators and travellers will have to pay at the accommodation.

The upcoming new tax amount will be somewhat halved to the current rate of the already active tourist tax during the off season, which runs from November to February.

Greece was struck by severe floods last September, which was believed to be the worst in the country's history. It led to 17 casualties and significant damage to infrastructure. The government estimated that repairing railroads alone would cost more than €150 million.

On the other hand, the Greek island of Rhodes was one of a number of locations which suffered from massive wildfires. It led to widespread evacuation and vast, expensive damage to tourist infrastructure.

Despite the problems, Greece continues to be one of Europe's most popular vacation spots this year.

This isn't the first time tourists have been hit with a new tax. Earlier this year it was announced that holidaymakers heading to Paris would have to pay much higher tourist taxes on their hotel rooms and alternative accommodations this year, which coincides with the summer Olympics.

On Jan. 1, tourist taxes on stays more than doubled. Hotels have already adjusted their rates for the Olympic period, spanning from July 26 to August 11.

Meanwhile, it was announced last year that Venice would start charging tourists a new daily fee, starting in spring 2024, in a bid to deal with mass tourism.