Holidaymakers who are planning to head to Paris this year have been issued a massive travel warning. Travellers must gear up to pay much higher tourist taxes on their hotel rooms and alternative accommodations in Paris this year, coinciding with the city hosting the Olympics.

On Jan. 1, tourist taxes on stays more than doubled. Until last year, the tax in Paris ranged from €0.75 to €5 per night, depending on the type of accommodation.

The one-star properties, holiday villages, guest rooms and hostels previously charged a tourist tax of €1 per night per person. But that has now gone up to €2.60. Tourist taxes for two, three, four and five star properties have gone up to €3.25, €5.20, €8.13 and €10.73, respectively. For travellers staying at palaces, they'll have to pay a tax of €14.95 per night, per person, as per reports in media.

Hotels have already adjusted their rates for the Olympic period, spanning from July 26 to August 11.

The hike in taxes, a part of the government's 2024 budget, was passed through the parliament last month. The proposed increase in the tourist tax is believed to be dedicated to funding the public transport for the Olympic events.

Paris initially claimed that it would need €200 million for public transport. However, the latest tax increase would see the city generate €423 million, which indicates a 200 per cent increase in the tax.

Catherine Querard, the president of GHR, a union representing the hospitality and catering sector, has expressed concern that surged hotel prices resulting from the higher tax rate could affect businesses.

Meanwhile, some of Paris's tourist attractions are also bumping up their prices. Starting Jan. 15, the entrance fee to the Louvre will rise to about €22. That's its first price increase in 8 years, according to the world famous museum.

Even Paris' regional transport authorities plan to increase their prices, including a nearly quadrupled metro fare for 10-ticket passes and single ticket passes.

Travellers must also be aware that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) continues to warn people about possible terror attacks in France. The Western European country has raised its national threat level to the highest level (Emergency Attack Level).

"This threat level is described as maximum vigilance and protection in the event of an imminent threat of a terrorist act or in the immediate aftermath of an attack," FCDO's advisory reads.

It also states that evacuations of crowded places may take place including "airports, public transport stations and stops, tourist sites, major sports venues, schools, places of worship and large commercial centres".