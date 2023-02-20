"GTA 6" is perhaps one of the highly-anticipated games out there and fans are always busy trying to get any information they can about the title. Here are the most exciting updates, leaks, and rumours about the game.

'GTA 6' will have male and female playable characters

This is perhaps one of the most exciting "GTA 6" theories and rumours that are most likely to be true. It was reported by Bloomberg in 2022 that the game will introduce both a male and a female protagonist.

"This would mark the first 3D entry in the series to feature a female protagonist," Inverse noted. "You could play as a female in the original GTA and its sequel, GTA 2, but those fundamentally feel like entirely different games since they were in 2D."

New game engine

The franchise has always been known for its top-of-the-line visual. The upcoming "Grand Theft Auto VI" won't disappoint fans as it is expected to have visuals that are just as good or perhaps even better than most modern games.

This is made possible thanks to a new game engine. According to insider Chris Klippel, who has a positive track record, Rockstar will likely use an enhanced version of its proprietary engine, RAGE (Rockstar Advanced Game Engine).

'GTA 6' could be set in Vice City

Vice City is one of the most popular settings in the franchise due to its vibrant colours and tropical feel of the Miami-inspired setting. Various leaks have pointed out the possibility that the upcoming "GTA 6" would be returning to Vice City, either via a flashback, DLC or even as its main setting.

Leaks have not affected its development

While Rockstar remains tight-lipped about the upcoming game, a massive leak still occurred last year. However, the developer assured fans that the incident had not affected its development.

In fact, the massive leak, which released more than 60 footage of the game, won't affect the company's business. "We take leaks very seriously indeed, and they disappoint all of us, it's really frustrating and upsetting to the team," Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said. "However as a business matter, we're not affected. But as a personal matter and an emotional matter, our teams are affected.