The "GTA 6" release date, or at least its announcement, might not be as far off as some people think. The latest update by a prominent Rockstar Games insider claims that the development of the next Grand Theft Auto has already reached a significant milestone and that a launch announcement might already be in the works.

A major update about the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively referred to as "GTA 6," has been recently provided by a prominent Rockstar Games insider. If the information is true, the upcoming title is already feature complete, according to ComicBook.

Of course, being feature complete does not mean that it is already content-complete. However, it is still considered a significant milestone in the game's development. It might also indicate that Rockstar is about to make an official "GTA 6" announcement soon.

According to the publication, the latest update came from Tez 2, who claimed that the game appears to be feature complete based on the files of the leaked content from earlier this year. Considering what is known about the game and its development, it would make sense for "GTA 6" to be feature complete by now.

There are previous speculations that Rockstar Games will likely reveal the game this year and schedule its release by 2024. However, considering the developer's reputation for delays, it is possible that the "GTA 6" release date might happen sometime in 2025.

"Apparently GTA 6's game is finished, is being polished up, and getting prepared for final stages before release. R* is fixing bugs. Also, the alpha build was made in 2021, not in 2019. R* was probably likely using it to test," GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS 2.0 posted on Twitter.

At the moment, Rockstar has not commented on the supposed "GTA 6" update. Not that people are expected the developer to do so as it usually ignores leaks and rumours.