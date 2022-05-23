Manchester City learned a thing or two from their heartbreaking loss against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals just a few weeks ago. The Sky Blues channeled the same never-say-die mentality to come from 0-2 down against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon to win 3-2 and lift the Premier League trophy.

Villa was not in title contention, but City were just a point ahead of Liverpool FC heading into the final matchday of the season. Liverpool secured a 3-1 victory at Anfield over the Wolverhampton Wanderers, meaning City needed nothing less than a victory to win the title.

Matty Cash scored first for Villa in the 37th minute, and Philippe Coutinho doubled the lead just before the 70th minute mark. Time was running out for Pep Guardiola's side, but much like the Spanish giants, they fought on and Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri managed to equalise with goals just two minutes apart in the 76th and 78th minute.

They were not satisfied with a draw, and Gundogan found the winner just three minutes later. It was an intense five-minute period that saw City turn the match around to secure the title from right under Liverpool's nose.

Apart from the actual intensity of the last match of the season, Manchester City and Liverpool had to endure an intense battle that was decided only by a single point. Both clubs also went deep into the Champions League, with Liverpool in the final against Real Madrid next week.

Incidentally, Real Madrid booted City out in similar fashion in the UCL semi-finals with Rodrygo Goes scoring twice for Los Blancos after the 90th minute to force extra time. Karim Benzema then scored the winner just a few minutes later.

"I called Real Madrid and they gave me good advice. There was no explanation for Madrid and neither for today. It was momentum. Sometimes it's nice to experience this type of situation. It will help us to be stronger next season," said Guardiola after the match.