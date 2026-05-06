While the biggest dating platforms generally aim to unite people regardless of their identity or heritage, the internet hides a much more exclusionary side. In these shadows, specific apps have emerged to help white supremacists find each other by building entire communities around the concepts of prejudice and segregation.

Notably, the people running these platforms seem to have overlooked basic digital safety, handing hacktivists the perfect chance to tear their networks apart. This lack of technical grit has turned these sites into sitting ducks for anyone looking to cause some serious chaos.

A Pink Ranger Dismantles Extremist Networks

Last month in Hamburg, a hacker using the alias Martha Root caused a massive stir at the Chaos Communication Congress, according to Hackread. Clad in a Pink Power Ranger costume, Root completely gutted the servers of WhiteDate—a site famously dubbed 'Tinder for Nazis' by writer Eva Hoffman—effectively scrubbing the platform from existence.

She didn't stop there. By the time her 44-minute presentation wrapped up, she had also liquidated WhiteChild, a platform for white supremacist sperm and egg donors. To top off the digital purge, she wiped out WhiteDeal, a marketplace designed specifically for blatantly racist freelance work.

In a bizarre turn of events, Root also deployed an AI chatbot trained to reel in WhiteDate's members and squeeze them for every bit of personal data possible. This move served as a live masterclass in how modern tech can be flipped to hunt down and expose fascists across the web.

The hacker teamed up with Hoffman and journalist Christian Fuchs, who had previously pulled back the curtain on WhiteDate in a major exposé. Their findings reached a wider audience last October when the German newspaper Die Zeit published a detailed report on the platform's activities.

The Heartbreak Machine and the Final Delete

At the tail end of her talk, titled 'The Heartbreak Machine: Nazis in the Echo Chamber,' Root opened her MacBook and triggered a Python script named lol.py. After a quick Q&A session, the screen displayed the command to wipe whitechild.net, followed immediately by a checkmark and a simple 'Done!' to confirm the destruction.

The crowd erupted into thunderous applause as the script finished its work. The terminal window continued to scroll, flashing: 'Delete whitedeal.net,' followed by 'Done!' then 'Delete whitedate.net database,' with another 'Done!' and finally, 'Delete backups for whitedate.net,' ending with a definitive 'Done!'

At min 43, they publicly delete all my websites while the audience rejoices. This is cyberterrorism. No wonder some of them hide their faces. But we will find them, and trust me, there will be repercussions. https://t.co/XqN7RdxJDU — WhiteDate.Net (@whitedatenet) January 4, 2026

Root's campaign went far beyond simply crashing the sites, which are still down at the moment. Before wiping the servers, she drew users in with an AI chatbot built on Meta's open-source Llama model to chat with them and 'gather as much data as possible before the site went offline or noticed'—marking a brilliantly useful way to put the technology to work.

'You are on a white-only dating platform to find someone who shares your traditionalist, right-wing values and vision for the future,' she wrote in English while training the chatbot. Her instructions were clear: 'Due to past bad experiences, you never share contact details like Telegram until after meeting in person.'

Using Artificial Intelligence to Trap Real World Targets

'Show interest in traditional family roles and heritage, using an approachable tone with a mix of warmth and conviction,' it continues. 'Occasionally use light humor or small talk to keep the conversation engaging and relatable.'

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The operation reached a peak when her account—cleverly titled 'lilmisethnostate'—received a surprise invitation from a user called 'Anglo-Saxon' to attend a WhiteDate meetup in northern Germany. Root, obviously being too smart to fall for it, instead monitored from afar as the group of white supremacist members 'kicked off their tour of northern Germany,' as she explained to the crowd in German.

Snagging the full list of WhiteDate members proved to be embarrassingly simple. During her talk, Root showed that just entering the URL whitedate.net/download-all-users/ triggered a prompt, letting her grab every name with a single tap of a button marked 'Download Now'.

'The worst security that you can imagine,' Root told the audience with a look of pure contempt.

Exposing Identity Through the WhiteLeaks Archive

Root also tracked down the site's owner, Christiane Horn, who had done surprisingly little to mask her identity on her own platform. Since the takedown, Root has transformed the massive trove of leaked data into a searchable front-end at okstupid.lol—a site that bills itself as the 'only place where one person's questionable life choices meet the tragicomic world of far-right online dating.'

An interactive map now pinpoints the geolocations of identified users, unmasked by image metadata they shared directly on WhiteDate. The data revealed a staggering 86 percent of the site's 6,500+ users were male—a 'gender ratio that makes the Smurf village look like a feminist utopia,' Root joked.

The entire haul has since been handed over to the nonprofit collective Distributed Denial of Secrets, which has archived the files under the title 'WhiteLeaks.'